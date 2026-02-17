Anirudh Ravichander Launches Albuquerque Records, Steps Into Music Business

Anirudh Ravichander has announced the Albuquerque Records launch, marking his entry into the artist-owned music label space in India.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anirudh Ravichander
Anirudh Ravichander Launches Albuquerque Records Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Anirudh Ravichander launches Albuquerque Records label.

  • Artist-owned music label for film and indie tracks.

  • B Kaushik to head regional pop ecosystem.

Anirudh Ravichander has taken a decisive step beyond composing chartbusters. With the Albuquerque Records launch, the musician has entered the business side of music, creating an artist-owned music label in India that will house both his film soundtracks and independent work. The move signals a stronger focus on ownership, long-term catalogue building, and nurturing regional pop talent.

The composer shared that the label will develop a diverse slate across film and non-film music, giving space to original voices. For Anirudh, who first gained nationwide attention with the viral hit Kolaveri Di, the shift feels personal as much as professional.

Albuquerque records to support film and indie tracks

Named after his recording studio, which draws inspiration from the series Breaking Bad, Albuquerque Records aims to bridge mainstream cinema music and independent releases. The label will initially roll out select tracks from his upcoming film projects, along with standalone singles.

These projects reportedly include music for films starring major names such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as ventures headlined by Vijay and Nani. By releasing them under his own banner, Anirudh is positioning himself at the centre of both creativity and distribution.

B Kaushik appointed as label head

To steer the business operations, Anirudh has brought on board B Kaushik as Label Head and Chief Operating Officer. Kaushik, who previously led the pop division at Sony Music India South, shares a long-standing professional association with the composer.

Together, they aim to build a sustainable regional pop music ecosystem that allows independent artists to grow beyond one-hit success. The focus, according to the team, is on artistic quality and long-term careers rather than quick digital spikes.

The official announcement of the Albuquerque Records launch was made on Monday, marking a new chapter in Anirudh Ravichander’s journey from composer to music label creator.

