Grammys 2026: When And Where To Watch Music's Biggest Night In India, Performers, Presenters - Full Details Inside

The 68th edition of the Grammy Awards will witness tributes to music legends and sizzling live performances from both veterans and emerging artists.
The music's biggest night will take place on February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Here's when and where to watch the awards ceremony live in India.
Just 2 days to go for the Grammys 2026. Music's Biggest Night is set to kick off with iconic red carpet moments, stellar performances, powerful speeches and exciting wins. Once again, the ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The 68th edition of the Grammy Awards will recognise the best recordings, compositions, and artists. Music released between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025, is eligible for the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Kendrick Lamar leads the race with nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga with seven. Leon Thomas and Sabrina Carpenter have six nominations apiece.
When and where to watch the 2026 Grammy Awards
The 68th edition of the Grammy Awards will take place on February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The premiere ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT.
It will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
It will also stream live on the YouTube channel of the Recording Academy and on live.GRAMMY.com.
When and where to watch the Grammy Awards 2026 live in India
Indian audiences can watch the Grammy Awards 2026 on Monday, February 2, at 6:30 AM IST on JioHotstar.
Grammy Awards 2026 performers
The night is expected to be a star-studded affair. The 14-time Grammy nominee Lady Gaga will perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards. She has bagged seven nominations this year: Record Of The Year (Abracadabra), Album Of The Year (MAYHEM), Song Of The Year (Abracadabra), Best Pop Solo Performance (Disease), Best Pop Vocal Album (MAYHEM), Best Dance Pop Recording (Abracadabra), and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Harlequin).
Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and The Marías are also included in the performers list.
Grammy Awards 2026 presenters
Charli xcx, Doechii, Harry Styles, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor will present at the 2026 Grammy Awards. An additional presenter will be revealed at the award ceremony.