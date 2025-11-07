Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar Leads With Nine Nods, Lady Gaga Earns Seven | Full List Of Nominees Out

Grammy 2026 Nominations Full List: Find out who’s nominated for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Country Solo Performance, and more

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Grammy Awards 2026 nominations
Grammy Awards 2026 nominations list Photo: Instagram/Recording Academy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Grammy 2026 nominations were announced on Friday, November 7, 2025

  • Kendrick Lamar tops the list with 9 nominations

  • The 68th edition of Grammy Awards will take place on February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place in February next year. Ahead of the Music's Biggest Night, the Recording Academy on Friday (November 7) announced the nominees vying for the golden gramophones. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 9 nominations, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga has nabbed seven nominations. The same number of nods have been earned by producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff. Leon Thomas and Sabrina Carpenter have six nominations apiece. 

The Album of the Year category features Justin Bieber's Swag, Mayhem, Mutt, GNX. Bunny, Gaga, Carpenter and Lamar's songs are nominated in the Record of the Year category. More contenders in this category are and Doechii, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Rosé and Bruno Mars. Gaga's Abracadabra, Doechii's Anxiety, Rosé and Bruno Mars's APT, Bad Bunny's DtMF, HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI's Golden, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's luther, Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild and Billie Eilish's WILDFLOWER will compete in the Song of the Year category.

2026 Grammy Awards nominations details - Instagram/Recording Academy
Grammy 2026 Nominations: Date, Presenters, And When And Where To Watch The Event Live

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Nominees in the Best New Artist category include Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

Music released between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025, is eligible for the 68th Grammy Awards. So, Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl was not eligible for nominations.

Check out Grammy 2026 full list of nominees:

Record Of The Year

Bad Bunny — DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Doechii — Anxiety
Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER
Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — luther
Chappell Roan — The Subway
Rosé and Bruno Mars — APT.

Album Of The Year

Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Justin Bieber — SWAG
Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice — Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga — MAYHEM
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Leon Thomas — MUTT
Tyler, The Creator — CHROMAKOPIA

Song Of The Year

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
Doechii — Anxiety
Rosé and Bruno Mars — APT.
Bad Bunny — DtMF
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — luther
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber — DAISIES
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Lady Gaga — Disease
Chappell Roan — The Subway
Lola Young — Messy

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — Defying Gravity
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]”
KATSEYE — Gabriela
Rosé and Bruno Mars — APT.
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar — 30 For 30

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber — SWAG
Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
Miley Cyrus — Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga — MAYHEM
Teddy Swims — I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure and Anderson .Paak — No Cap
Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax — Victory Lap
KAYTRANADA — SPACE INVADER
Skrillex — VOLTAGE
Tame Impala — End Of Summer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Selena Gomez and benny blanco — Bluest Flame
Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun
Tate McRae — Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”
PinkPantheress — Illegal

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs — EUSEXUA
Fred again.. — Ten Days
PinkPantheress — Fancy That
RÜFÜS DU SOL — Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex — F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3

(List updating)

