Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar Leads With Nine Nods, Lady Gaga Earns Seven | Full List Of Nominees Out

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place in February next year. Ahead of the Music's Biggest Night, the Recording Academy on Friday (November 7) announced the nominees vying for the golden gramophones. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 9 nominations, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga has nabbed seven nominations. The same number of nods have been earned by producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff. Leon Thomas and Sabrina Carpenter have six nominations apiece.