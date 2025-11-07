Grammy 2026 Nominations: Date, Presenters, And When And Where To Watch The Event Live

The nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards will be announced today by the Recording Academy. This year's edition of the Grammy Awards will have 95 categories, with a brand-new addition of the Best Traditional Country Album category. Also, there is a name change for Best Country Album, which is now renamed as the Best Contemporary Country Album. Best Album Cover is also a new addition to Grammys 2026. Ahead of the Grammy Awards 2026 nominations announcement, here's everything you need to know about Music's Biggest Night.