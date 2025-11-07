Grammy 2026 Nominations: Date, Presenters, And When And Where To Watch The Event Live

Grammy 2026 nominations will be announced soon
This year's edition of the Grammy Awards will have 95 categories
Here's everything you need to know about the prestigious award night
The nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards will be announced today by the Recording Academy. This year's edition of the Grammy Awards will have 95 categories, with a brand-new addition of the Best Traditional Country Album category. Also, there is a name change for Best Country Album, which is now renamed as the Best Contemporary Country Album. Best Album Cover is also a new addition to Grammys 2026. Ahead of the Grammy Awards 2026 nominations announcement, here's everything you need to know about Music's Biggest Night.
When and where to watch Grammy Awards 2026 nominations?
The Grammy 2026 nominations will be announced on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, which is 9:30 p.m. in India. It can be watched live on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube/@recordingacademy.
Who are the presenters of Grammy 2026 nominees?
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be joined by Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sam Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo and others to announce the 2026 Grammy nominees.
Here's the full list of presenters.
Angélique Kidjo
Brandi Carlile
CeCe Winans
Chappell Roan
David Foster
Doechii
Dr. Chelsey Green
Gayle King of CBS Mornings
Jon Batiste
KAROL G
Little Big Town
Lizzo
Masaki Koike
Mumford & Sons
Nicole Scherzinger
Sam Smith
Grammy 2026 date and venue
The 2026 Grammy Awards night is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be aired live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
The host for the night is yet to be announced.
How are Grammy nominees selected?
Voting members of the Recording Academy who represent more than 22 genres and 13 creative fields determine the nominees for the Grammys, and winners are chosen through a secure two-round voting process. First round voting determines the nominees across all categories, while the final round voting will decide the winners.
Music released between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025, is eligible for the 68th Grammy Awards.