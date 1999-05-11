Sabrina began posting videos on YouTube of herself singing songs by Christina Aguilera and Adele around the age of ten. Her father built a recording studio for her to pursue her interest in music. In 2009, she placed third in the singing contest “The Next Miley Cyrus Project” run by Miley Cyrus. Her career began in the mid-2010s when she gained recognition for her role as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World" (2014-2017).

Sabrina Carpenter's career began in 2011 with a guest role on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit". She performed in China for the Hunan Broadcasting System's Gold Mango Audience Festival program. In 2012, she had a role in the Fox sitcom "The Goodwin Games".

In 2013, Carpenter appeared in "Horns" and recorded "Smile" for a Disney compilation album. She was cast as Maya Hart in Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World", which aired from 2014 to 2017. She signed a five-album deal with Hollywood Records.

Carpenter released her debut single "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying" in March 2014, followed by an EP of the same name in April. She contributed vocals to Disney Channel Circle of Stars' cover of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and recorded "Stand Out" for a Disney Channel movie. She released her first Christmas single, "Silver Nights".

In 2015, Carpenter released "We'll Be the Stars" as the lead single for her debut album "Eyes Wide Open", which came out in April. The album reached number 43 on the Billboard 200. She performed at the D23 Expo and released a second Christmas single, "Christmas the Whole Year Round".

Carpenter released "Smoke and Fire" in February 2016. She starred in the Disney Channel movie "Adventures in Babysitting" and performed in a production of "Peter Pan and Tinker Bell: A Pirate's Christmas". She headlined Bethlehem's Musikfest festival and began voicing Melissa Chase on "Milo Murphy's Law".

Her second album, "Evolution", was released in October 2016, debuting at number 28 on the Billboard 200. Singles from the album included "On Purpose" and "Thumbs". Carpenter embarked on her first headlining tour, the Evolution Tour.

In 2017, Carpenter performed the theme song for "Andi Mack" and featured on the single "Hands". She released "Why" and embarked on her second headlining tour, the De-Tour. She opened for Ariana Grande in São Paulo and released covers of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", "Sign of the Times", and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

Carpenter featured on Jonas Blue's "Alien" in March 2018. She appeared in the film "The Hate U Give". Her third album, "Singular: Act I", was released in November, with singles "Almost Love" and "Sue Me".

In 2019, Carpenter embarked on the Singular Tour and featured on Alan Walker's "On My Way". She starred in "The Short History of the Long Road". Her fourth album, "Singular: Act II", was released in July. Singles included "Pushing 20", "Exhale", and "In My Bed". Carpenter appeared in the Netflix film "Tall Girl" and was cast in "The Distance From Me to You".

Carpenter released "Honeymoon Fades" in February 2020. She made her Broadway debut in "Mean Girls", which closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She performed on "The Disney Family Singalong Volume II" and had a role in "Royalties".

In July 2020, Carpenter released "Let Me Move You" for the Netflix film "Work It", in which she starred and executive produced. She featured on a remix of Zara Larsson's "Wow". In October, she starred in the Disney+ film "Clouds" and contributed to its soundtrack.

Throughout her career, Carpenter's music has spanned genres including teen-pop, pop-folk, and R&B. Her singles have reached number one on the US Dance Club Songs chart. She has won Radio Disney Music Awards and been featured in Nylon magazine. Carpenter has also voiced Princess Vivian in "Sofia the First".

Her albums have consistently charted on the Billboard 200, with each release showing growth in her musical style and lyrical content. Carpenter has balanced her music career with acting roles in television and film, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

Carpenter's tours have allowed her to connect with fans worldwide, while her collaborations with other artists have expanded her reach in the music industry. Her transition from Disney Channel star to independent artist has been marked by her evolving sound and more personal songwriting.

As of 2020, Carpenter had established herself as a multi-faceted entertainer with success in music, television, film, and theater. Her career continues to evolve as she takes on new projects and explores different aspects of her artistry.

In December 2020, Carpenter was listed in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the Hollywood and entertainment category.

In January 2021, Carpenter signed with Island Records. Her single "Skin" debuted at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first entry on the chart. She performed the song on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Carpenter appeared in Prime Video's "Savage X Fenty Show" in September 2021. She released "Skinny Dipping" as the lead single from her fifth album. In February 2022, she released "Fast Times" and appeared in "Tall Girl 2".

May 2022 saw Carpenter in the film "Emergency", which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Carpenter's fifth album, "Emails I Can't Send", released on July 15, 2022. It debuted at number 23 on the Billboard 200, her highest entry. Singles "Vicious" and "Nonsense" promoted the album. "Nonsense" reached number 56 on the Hot 100 and the top 10 on the US Pop Airplay chart.

The "Emails I Can't Send" Tour began in September 2022.

March 2023 brought a deluxe edition of "Emails I Can't Send". "Feather", a bonus track, became a single in August 2023, topping the US Pop Songs chart and reaching number 21 on the Hot 100. Carpenter performed it at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The "Feather" music video, released in October 2023, sparked controversy due to its filming location. Carpenter responded, stating permission had been granted.

June 2023 announced Carpenter as an opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Latin America, Australia, and Singapore throughout 2023 and 2024. She released a cover of Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" on Spotify.

November 17, 2023 saw the release of Carpenter's Christmas EP "Fruitcake", featuring "A Nonsense Christmas".

In March 2024, Carpenter featured on Girl in Red's single "You Need Me Now?".

Carpenter released "Espresso" on April 11, 2024, and performed at Coachella the next day. The single topped the Billboard Global 200 and reached number three on the Hot 100. It will feature on her sixth album, "Short n' Sweet", set for August 23, 2024 release.

In June, "Please Please Please" became her second global chart-topper and first US number-one single. Carpenter held the top two positions on the UK singles chart for three weeks, a first for a female artist.

Carpenter partnered with PLUS1 to create the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, supporting people and animal well-being. Her ice cream collaboration with Van Leeuwen will benefit the Ali Forney Centre for homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Carpenter's tours have connected her with fans globally. Collaborations with artists like Jonas Blue, Alan Walker, and Taylor Swift have expanded her reach in the music industry. Her transition to Island Records marked a new phase in her career, resulting in her first Billboard Hot 100 entries.

Her albums have shown growth in musical style and lyrical content. "Emails I Can't Send" marked her highest-charting album, while singles like "Nonsense" and "Feather" achieved significant chart success and certifications.

Carpenter's acting career has continued alongside her music, with roles in films like "Work It", "Clouds", and "Emergency". She made her Broadway debut in "Mean Girls", though the run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 2024, Carpenter has established herself as a multi-faceted entertainer with success across music, television, film, and theater. Her career continues to evolve with new projects, chart achievements, and philanthropic efforts. The upcoming release of "Short n' Sweet" and its accompanying tour mark the next chapter in her career, building on her recent chart successes and growing global fanbase.