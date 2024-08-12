Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video

Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco took an unexpected turn over the weekend. The 25-year-old singer was caught off guard when a firework display, part of the festival’s planned entertainment, sparked a little too aggressively, causing a few stray sparks to hit her.
Despite the surprising interruption, Sabrina handled the situation with a smile. She quickly moved away from the stage, joined her backing dancers, and laughed off the incident, saying, "Oh my god."
Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap. Sabrina later took to Instagram to celebrate her performance, sharing several photos from the festival, including a highlight moment with Kacey Musgraves.
She wrote in her post: “Headlined @outsidelands thank you to everyone who came. Special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’) and thank you to my whole team and crew. All the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much.”
The firework incident did not deter Sabrina from continuing her set. She’s now looking ahead to her new ‘Short n Sweet’ tour, which will start in North America next month. Her upcoming album, also titled Short n Sweet, is set to release on 23rd August, and the tour will kick off on 23rd September at the Nationwide Arena in Ohio.
The album follows the success of her recent singles, 'Espresso' and 'Please, Please, Please,' the latter featuring her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.