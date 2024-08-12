United States

Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video

During her performance at Outside Lands Festival, Sabrina Carpenter faced a surprising moment when fireworks accidentally hit her with a few sparks. Despite the scare, she quickly laughed off the mishap and continued her set.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Photo: X
info_icon

Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco took an unexpected turn over the weekend. The 25-year-old singer was caught off guard when a firework display, part of the festival’s planned entertainment, sparked a little too aggressively, causing a few stray sparks to hit her.

Despite the surprising interruption, Sabrina handled the situation with a smile. She quickly moved away from the stage, joined her backing dancers, and laughed off the incident, saying, "Oh my god."

Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap. Sabrina later took to Instagram to celebrate her performance, sharing several photos from the festival, including a highlight moment with Kacey Musgraves.

She wrote in her post: “Headlined @outsidelands thank you to everyone who came. Special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’) and thank you to my whole team and crew. All the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much.”

The firework incident did not deter Sabrina from continuing her set. She’s now looking ahead to her new ‘Short n Sweet’ tour, which will start in North America next month. Her upcoming album, also titled Short n Sweet, is set to release on 23rd August, and the tour will kick off on 23rd September at the Nationwide Arena in Ohio.

The album follows the success of her recent singles, 'Espresso' and 'Please, Please, Please,' the latter featuring her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

Sabrina Carpenter - Andy Kropa
'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. David De Gea 'Never Thought About' Retirement During Exile Before Fiorentina Move
  2. Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola
  3. EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game
  4. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana Relishing Return To Action After Year-Long Absence
  5. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. Independence Day Controversy In Delhi: Kejriwal, Atishi Or LG - Who Will Hoist The Flag?
  3. Excise Policy Scam: SC Seeks CBI, ED's Response In K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  4. FORDA’s 5 Demands In Letter To Amit Shah Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  5. NIRF 2024: AIIMS, JNU Only Institutions Other Than IITs In Top 10 List | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  3. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  4. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  5. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
World News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Pakistan Army Arrests Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed, Court Martial Initiated
  3. Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged