JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine

The Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) is a powerful bomb that weighs 1,100 pounds and can be launched from F-16 fighter jets. It has a range of 70 miles and can be used effectively at low altitudes, allowing Ukraine to bypass Russian air defenses. According to TWZ.com, this advanced weapon system is considered to be smarter than the glide bombs currently used by Russia, and each bomb costs around $500,000.