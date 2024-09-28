International

JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine

The United States is sending long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) glide bombs to Ukraine as part of a $375 million military aid package. These advanced munitions, which weigh 1,100 pounds and have a range of 70 miles, allow Ukraine to bypass Russian air defenses.

Ukraine, US, long-range Joint Standoff Weapon
Photo: X
info_icon

The United States has announced it will send long-range JSOW glide bombs to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth $375 million. This announcement was made on September 26, 2024.

The Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) is a powerful bomb that weighs 1,100 pounds and can be launched from F-16 fighter jets. It has a range of 70 miles and can be used effectively at low altitudes, allowing Ukraine to bypass Russian air defenses. According to TWZ.com, this advanced weapon system is considered to be smarter than the glide bombs currently used by Russia, and each bomb costs around $500,000.

The JSOWs are guided by GPS to reach their target zones, and they use an infrared imaging sensor to accurately home in on targets. This technology makes them resistant to enemy jamming, giving them a stealth-like quality that makes them harder for Russian defenses to intercept.

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden said, "To enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition."

Guided bombs have been in use since World War II, but the JSOW glide bombs being sent to Ukraine are far more advanced. Developed by the U.S. Navy and Air Force, they were first tested in the 1990s and entered service in 1999. Countries like Australia, Finland, Greece, Poland, Singapore, and Turkey have also adopted these weapons.

There are three different types of JSOWs: the AGM-154A, AGM-154B, and AGM-154C, each with unique features. Newsweek has reached out to the Main Directorate of Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further comment.

Throughout the war, Russia has also used glide bombs, which have contributed to some of their gains in territory. Guy McCardle, managing editor of the Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), described Russian glide bombs as "pretty ingenious, sci-fi weapons" that have caused significant damage to Ukraine.

Russia primarily uses older Soviet-era bombs enhanced with glide bomb kits. Aviation expert Valerii Romanenko noted the advantages of the U.S.-made glide bombs, saying they are a response to Russian aerial-guided bombs, or KABs. He explained that while Russian KABs are abundant, the JSOWs are "smarter" and more precise.

However, Romanenko pointed out that the JSOWs are also more complex and costly compared to other munitions already in use by Ukraine, such as JDAM-ERs.

The U.S. military aid package will also provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelin anti-armor systems, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, bridging systems, and other military supplies, according to The Associated Press.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to American partners for their support, thanking them for air defense systems, long-range missiles, and the expanded training program for more pilots on F-16s, as reported by RBC.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Test Is Also Monkey Vs Langur At Kanpur's Green Park Stadium; Check How
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta: Gunners Boss Adamant Title Fight Will Not Affect His Relationship With Pep Guardiola
  2. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BFC v MBSG In ISL 2024-25
  3. Man United Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Lauds Erik Ten Hag Ahead Of Old Trafford Test
  4. Osasuna Vs Barcelona: Blaugrana Boss Hansi Flick To Rely On Experience Amid Injury Crisis
  5. East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Highlights, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 2-3 FCG; Borja Herrera Gonzalez's Hat-trick Hands The Gaurs Their First Win
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
  2. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  3. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  4. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  5. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details