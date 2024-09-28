JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine

The United States has announced it will send long-range JSOW glide bombs to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth $375 million. This announcement was made on September 26, 2024.
The Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) is a powerful bomb that weighs 1,100 pounds and can be launched from F-16 fighter jets. It has a range of 70 miles and can be used effectively at low altitudes, allowing Ukraine to bypass Russian air defenses. According to TWZ.com, this advanced weapon system is considered to be smarter than the glide bombs currently used by Russia, and each bomb costs around $500,000.
The JSOWs are guided by GPS to reach their target zones, and they use an infrared imaging sensor to accurately home in on targets. This technology makes them resistant to enemy jamming, giving them a stealth-like quality that makes them harder for Russian defenses to intercept.
In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden said, "To enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition."
Guided bombs have been in use since World War II, but the JSOW glide bombs being sent to Ukraine are far more advanced. Developed by the U.S. Navy and Air Force, they were first tested in the 1990s and entered service in 1999. Countries like Australia, Finland, Greece, Poland, Singapore, and Turkey have also adopted these weapons.
There are three different types of JSOWs: the AGM-154A, AGM-154B, and AGM-154C, each with unique features. Newsweek has reached out to the Main Directorate of Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further comment.
Throughout the war, Russia has also used glide bombs, which have contributed to some of their gains in territory. Guy McCardle, managing editor of the Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), described Russian glide bombs as "pretty ingenious, sci-fi weapons" that have caused significant damage to Ukraine.
Russia primarily uses older Soviet-era bombs enhanced with glide bomb kits. Aviation expert Valerii Romanenko noted the advantages of the U.S.-made glide bombs, saying they are a response to Russian aerial-guided bombs, or KABs. He explained that while Russian KABs are abundant, the JSOWs are "smarter" and more precise.
However, Romanenko pointed out that the JSOWs are also more complex and costly compared to other munitions already in use by Ukraine, such as JDAM-ERs.
The U.S. military aid package will also provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelin anti-armor systems, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, bridging systems, and other military supplies, according to The Associated Press.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to American partners for their support, thanking them for air defense systems, long-range missiles, and the expanded training program for more pilots on F-16s, as reported by RBC.