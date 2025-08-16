Mental Health

Srividya’s Mental Health Journey: Surviving Abuse, Finding Purpose in Healing

Srividya, a survivor of childhood abuse and domestic violence. She has rebuilt her life through mental health work. After a traumatic past, she found purpose and hope at The Banyan. She first worked as a library assistant and now as a personal assistant in the Home Again project. She has trained in community mental health and open dialogue to support others in recovery. Her journey reflects strength, empathy, and deep commitment to healing.