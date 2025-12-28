Nine UP Men Stranded In Kyrgyzstan After Job Fraud Return To Pilibhit

The victims, all aged between 22 and 35, had paid between ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh each, a total of over ₹30 lakh, to a local travel agent in Pilibhit who promised them high-paying jobs in Kyrgyzstan’s construction and logistics sectors. Instead, upon arrival in Bishkek in August 2025, they were abandoned without jobs, visas, or accommodation. They survived on borrowed money and community support from local Indian associations while their visas expired, leaving them at risk of arrest and deportation.