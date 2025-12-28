Nine UP Men Stranded In Kyrgyzstan After Job Fraud Return To Pilibhit

Nine Pilibhit men, stranded in Kyrgyzstan since August 2025, repatriated after job fraud by local travel agent.
Victims paid ₹30+ lakh for promised high-paying jobs that never materialised.
FIR registered against agent Mohammad Imran; manhunt underway as probe continues.
Nine men from Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh, who were stranded in Kyrgyzstan after being duped by a fraudulent job racket, finally returned home on December 28, 2025. The group landed at Delhi airport in the early hours and was received by family members and local police officials before proceeding to their native villages in Pilibhit.
The victims, all aged between 22 and 35, had paid between ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh each, a total of over ₹30 lakh, to a local travel agent in Pilibhit who promised them high-paying jobs in Kyrgyzstan’s construction and logistics sectors. Instead, upon arrival in Bishkek in August 2025, they were abandoned without jobs, visas, or accommodation. They survived on borrowed money and community support from local Indian associations while their visas expired, leaving them at risk of arrest and deportation.
The men contacted their families and local media, which highlighted their plight. The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Bishkek and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their rescue and repatriation. The embassy extended emergency consular assistance, arranged temporary shelter, and helped secure exit permits.
Pilibhit Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the travel agent, identified as Mohammad Imran (32), has been booked under Imran is currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation. The victims have recorded their statements with the police, providing details of payments and false assurances.
Family members expressed relief and gratitude to the government for the rescue. One of the returnees, 28-year-old Imran Khan (not related to the agent), said: “We were cheated of our life savings and left to fend for ourselves in a foreign land. We are thankful to the government and embassy for bringing us back safely.”
The case highlights the growing menace of fraudulent overseas job rackets targeting unemployed youth in Uttar Pradesh, with authorities warning people to verify agents through official channels.