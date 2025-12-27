Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

Unnao gang-rape survivor files fresh complaint with CBI alleging former IO colluded with convicted ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to sabotage probe and intimidate family

‘We’re not safe’: Unnao Rape Survivor, Family Protest Against Sengar Bail
Unnao rape case victim and women activist Yogita Bhayana hold a protest against the Delhi High Court s order suspending the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, at India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
Summary
  • Survivor accuses former investigating officer of working with Kuldeep Singh Sengar to sabotage the probe and intimidate her family.

  • Seeks FIR under conspiracy, corruption and intimidation sections; demands independent probe.

  • Filed shortly after Allahabad HC suspended Sengar’s life sentence; survivor already challenging bail in Supreme Court.

The survivor in the 2017 Unnao gang-rape case, approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking registration of an FIR against a former investigating officer for alleged collusion with the main accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. In a detailed complaint submitted to the CBI’s Lucknow branch, she accused the officer of deliberately weakening the investigation, leaking sensitive case details to Sengar’s camp, and threatening her family to force withdrawal of the complaint during the early stages.

The survivor alleged that the officer, who was part of the initial SIT formed after the case was transferred to CBI in 2018, maintained “close personal ties” with Sengar and his associates. She claimed he delayed submission of crucial forensic evidence, ignored repeated requests for witness protection, and attempted to pressure her into accepting a compromise. The complaint further states that evidence of this collusion surfaced during the trial through call records, witness testimonies, and internal police communications.

The complaint invokes Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law), 193 (fabricating false evidence), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. She has demanded a separate FIR, an independent investigation into the officer’s conduct, and strict disciplinary action.

This development comes just days after the Allahabad High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him bail, a decision the survivor is already challenging in the Supreme Court. Her legal team described the new complaint as essential to expose systemic attempts to derail justice in one of India’s most high-profile cases involving alleged political interference.

CBI officials confirmed receipt of the complaint and said it would be examined and forwarded to the supervisory officer for appropriate action. No official comment has been issued yet by the agency.

The Unnao case has long been cited as a grim example of alleged institutional failures, political protection, and threats to victims and witnesses in crimes involving influential figures.

Key Takeaways:

