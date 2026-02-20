Delhi HC Orders Jaideep Sengar To Surrender In Unnao Custodial Death Case

Delhi High Court directs Jaideep Sengar to surrender before considering further extension of his interim bail.
The Delhi High Court has directed Jaideep Sengar, brother of convicted rapist Kuldeep Sengar, to surrender before jail authorities in the custodial death case involving the Unnao rape survivor's father, as it considers his plea for extending interim bail.
According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja heard Jaideep Sengar's application for further extension of interim bail, which suspended his 10-year sentence. The court noted that the interim bail, initially granted in July 2024, was last extended in April 2025, and no further orders for extension or suspension had been issued despite five subsequent hearings.
As Jaideep Sengar's senior counsel requested an extension due to his health issues, the bench stated, "You surrender and then we will see." It added, "Although there is no extension of interim suspension of sentence granted, we find he has still not surrendered. Before we proceed to consider his application for further extension of suspension of sentence, we require the appellant to first surrender."
The senior counsel assured the court that Jaideep Sengar would surrender by Saturday, and the matter was listed for hearing next week.
PTI reported that Jaideep Sengar, aged 50, sought the extension citing his oral cancer condition. The Central Bureau of Investigation's counsel had previously argued against the extension, claiming the prescription submitted by Jaideep Sengar was fabricated.
In his plea, Jaideep Sengar stated he was suffering from stage IV oral cancer, a life-threatening condition with signs of recurrence, requiring ongoing specialised medical care. The application also mentioned that he had spent about four years in custody.
The high court had granted him interim bail on 3 July 2024 for two months on medical grounds.
Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment on 20 December 2019 for raping the minor in 2017. On 13 March 2020, both Kuldeep and Jaideep Sengar received 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentences from the trial court in the custodial death case, along with a Rs 10 lakh fine each.
Reported PTI, the survivor's father was arrested under the Arms Act, allegedly at the accused's behest, and died in custody on 9 April 2018 due to police brutality. The trial court remarked that no leniency could be shown for killing a family's sole breadwinner.
(With inputs from PTI)