Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

While Gambhir's contract with BCCI runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, there is every possibility that it could be revisited, depending upon India's performance in the T20 World Cup which begins in five weeks' time

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir, left, talks to Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session at net ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Reports emerge of BCCI looking at alternatives for Test role with Gambhir's position untenable

  • SA beat IND 2-0 at home in two-Test series

  • VVS Laxman's name has been reported to be in line to replace GG

Gautam Gambhir's record as India's white ball coach has been pretty impressive with an ICC and ACC trophy in each of the two formats but with 10 Test defeats against SENA countries, the same cannot be said when it comes to Test cricket.

It is understood that right after India's abject surrender against South Africa in the two-Test series at home last month, someone who matters in the cricket board had once again informally approached VVS Laxman to check if he would be interested in coaching the red ball team.

However, it is learnt that the legendary batter of yesteryears is happy being the 'Head of Cricket' at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

While Gambhir's contract with BCCI runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, there is every possibility that it could be revisited, depending upon India's performance in the T20 World Cup which begins in five weeks' time.

It is understood that in the BCCI corridors, the jury is still out on whether Gambhir is the right person to remain at helm of the red ball team for remaining nine Tests of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Related Content
Related Content

Having drawn 2-2 in a five-Test away series in England, India have a couple of overseas assignments comprising two Tests each against Sri Lanka in August 2026, and a tour of New Zealand in October, before hosting Australia for a five-Test affair in January-February 2027.

"Gambhir does have (a) strong backing within the power corridors of Indian cricket and obviously, if India retain the T20 World Cup or at least reach the final, he would be seamlessly continuing with his assignment. However, it would be interesting if Gambhir continues in Tests too," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"His advantage being (that there) aren't too many alternate options in red ball format since VVS Laxman isn't interested in coaching senior Test team," the source added.

The Indian dressing room, nowadays, is a confused arena with a lot of players not exactly feeling secured in the Gambhir regime unlike the Rahul Dravid era, when roles were defined.

The players during Dravid's three years' tenure also got a long rope to prove their mettle.

Shubman Gill's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad had Gambhir's footprints written all over it and it has certainly made a lot of players believe that if Indian cricket's next poster boy could be dumped by the wayside, the next omission number could have anyone's name written on it.

The BCCI always bides time when it comes to taking policy decisions and if one looks at the calendar, after T20 World Cup, there will be two months of Indian Premier League.

People who have the last word in the BCCI will have enough time to take an informed call about split coaching or having a single coach across formats, after analysing India's performance at the global meet.

Going forward, the next two months will be very interesting for 'Guru Gambhir' even if he has his backers in the BCCI.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War