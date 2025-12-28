Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia, AFCON 2025-26: Super Eagles Survive Late TUN Fightback

Victor Osimhen scored a rare Africa Cup of Nations goal and Nigeria booked its place in the knockout stage with an ultimately nervy 3-2 win over Tunisia on Saturday. The Super Eagles almost squandered a three-goal lead as Montassar Talbi pulled a goal back in the 74th minute and Ali Abdi converted a penalty in the 87th. Osimhen missed two good chances with headers early on as the Nigeria made a good start, but he finally made one count before the break with a header to Ademola Lookman’s cross. It was just Osimhen’s second Africa Cup goal in his career. Nigeria was cruising after the break when Lookman set up Wilfred Ndidi for the second goal, then Osimhen set up Lookman in the 67th.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025: Nigeria vs Tunisia
Nigeria's Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
1/9
AFCON 2025: Tunisia vs Nigeria
Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel, left, defends against Tunisia's Sebastian Tounekti during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Nigeria vs Tunisia
Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri, center, is challenged by Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Tunisia vs Nigeria
Tunisia's supporters watch the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco,. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match: Nigeria vs Tunisia
Nigeria's players celebrate a goal scored by their teammate Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match: Tunisia vs Nigeria
Nigeria's Akor Adams, left, battles for the ball with Tunisia's Yan Valery during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Nigeria vs Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26
Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen, right, kicks the ball as Nigeria's Akor Adams tries to block the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Tunisia vs Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, top, wins a header against Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Nigeria vs Tunisia
Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Tunisia vs Nigeria
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War