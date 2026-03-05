India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Wankhede Nets

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, finisher Rinku Singh, middle-order batter Tilak Varma and all-rounder Washington Sundar put in the hard yards on a hot Mumbai afternoon, a day ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England. Most of the other squad members had trained the previous evening at the Wankhede Stadium, and chose to rest on the eve of the big game. India and England are meeting in a T20 World Cup semi-final for the third consecutive edition, and it promises to be a fascinating contest between the visitors' spinners and the reigning champions' star-studded batting.

ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-1
India's players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
1/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Varun Chakaravarthy
India's Varun Chakaravarthy inspects the pitch during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
2/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
3/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel, front, and others during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
4/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, left, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
5/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Gautam Gambhir
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, second right, with Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan and others during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
6/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Axar Patel during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
7/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Gautam Gambhir
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, with Rinku Singh during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
8/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Gautam Gambhir
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir inspects the pitch with ground staff during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
9/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
10/10
ICC T20 World cup 2026 semifinal India vs Eng, team India Training-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, center, with teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Tags

