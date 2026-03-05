India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Wankhede Nets
India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, finisher Rinku Singh, middle-order batter Tilak Varma and all-rounder Washington Sundar put in the hard yards on a hot Mumbai afternoon, a day ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England. Most of the other squad members had trained the previous evening at the Wankhede Stadium, and chose to rest on the eve of the big game. India and England are meeting in a T20 World Cup semi-final for the third consecutive edition, and it promises to be a fascinating contest between the visitors' spinners and the reigning champions' star-studded batting.
