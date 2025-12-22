Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

Learner Tien won the Next Gen ATP Finals in straight sets
Learner Tien clinched the Next Gen ATP Finals title following a straight-sets victory over Alexander Blockx.
The American, who was runner-up to Joao Fonseca 12 months ago, went one better as he prevailed 4-3 (7-4) 4-2 4-1 in Jeddah.
After winning a tight first set in a tie-break, Tien broke in game six of the second set to move within one of the title.
The 20-year-old broke again in the fourth game of set three, before rescuing two break points to serve out and seal the victory.
"I knew it was going to be a tough match," Tien said. "I don't think he missed a first serve for the first set-and-a-half. I think he's been playing great, so I'm just really happy to get through.
"I'm super happy [with my season]. I was able to check a lot of boxes that I wanted to this year. I had a pretty long list of goals I wanted to hit, and I was able to get most of them. I'm really happy."
Data Debrief: Tien matches Alcaraz and Tsitsipas
Tien became just the third player to win this title as a top seed, following in the footsteps of Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018) and Carlos Alcaraz (2021).
Blockx dominated on serve, landing seven aces to his opponent's one, as well as all 21 of his first serves in the opening set. However, the Belgian failed to convert either of the two break-point opportunities he forced.