Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

Learner Tien captures the Next Gen ATP Finals 2025 title in Jeddah with a straight-sets win over Alexander Blockx, showcasing his rising talent and dominance in the under-20 field

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title
Tien was crowned champion on Sunday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Learner Tien won the Next Gen ATP Finals in straight sets

  • He defeated Alexander Blockx in the final

  • Victory marks a major milestone in his rising career

Learner Tien clinched the Next Gen ATP Finals title following a straight-sets victory over Alexander Blockx.

The American, who was runner-up to Joao Fonseca 12 months ago, went one better as he prevailed 4-3 (7-4) 4-2 4-1 in Jeddah.

After winning a tight first set in a tie-break, Tien broke in game six of the second set to move within one of the title.

The 20-year-old broke again in the fourth game of set three, before rescuing two break points to serve out and seal the victory.

"I knew it was going to be a tough match," Tien said. "I don't think he missed a first serve for the first set-and-a-half. I think he's been playing great, so I'm just really happy to get through.

"I'm super happy [with my season]. I was able to check a lot of boxes that I wanted to this year. I had a pretty long list of goals I wanted to hit, and I was able to get most of them. I'm really happy."

Data Debrief: Tien matches Alcaraz and Tsitsipas

Tien became just the third player to win this title as a top seed, following in the footsteps of Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018) and Carlos Alcaraz (2021).

Related Content
Related Content

Blockx dominated on serve, landing seven aces to his opponent's one, as well as all 21 of his first serves in the opening set. However, the Belgian failed to convert either of the two break-point opportunities he forced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Deepti Sharma: Why Is India Women Cricketer Trending Today? Explained

  2. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  4. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  5. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

  3. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  4. Congress Aiding Illegal Bangladeshi Settlements: PM Modi

  5. Saints And Scoundrels: Outlook's Portraits Of Influence

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  2. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. India Suspends Visa Services In Bangladesh's Chittagong Amid Unrest After Youth Leader’s Killing

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm