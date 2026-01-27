AUS Open 2026: Zverev Books Last Four Spot

Alexander Zverev got the benefit of playing under a roof at Rod Laver Arena and advanced to the final four with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over 20-year-old Learner Tien. The No. 3-ranked Zverev, last year’s runner-up in Australia, reached his 10th Grand Slam semifinal on the back of 24 aces and just a single double-fault — which he served when he had six match points in the deciding tiebreaker.

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating Learner Tien of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open: Learner Tien vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany signs autographs after defeating Learner Tien of the U.S. following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien
Alexander Zverev, right, of Germany is congratulated by Learner Tien, left, of the U.S. following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Learner Tien vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Learner Tien of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien
Learner Tien of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis: Learner Tien vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Learner Tien of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien
Learner Tien of the U.S. plays forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Learner Tien vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Learner Tien of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien Australian Open
Learner Tien of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Learner Tien vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Learner Tien of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien
Learner Tien of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
