The Stink Of Epstein

From all accounts, Epstein’s earliest sexual perversions were first noticed at his 14,000 sq ft waterfront bungalow in Palm Beach in Florida. Acquired by him around 1990, here is where Maxwell is said to have scouted poorer areas and located girls and young women in their homes, outside schools, and offered them USD 200 to ‘massage an old man’. Unpleasant as it may have seemed, it was much more money than these young women could have earned at that time. The modus operandi of the massage was in­credibly similar over the years. A naked man was found lying face down on a massage table in a bedroom—sometimes covered by a towel, sometimes not. The young woman was given oil to massage the man. In the middle of the massage, the man would turn over, exposing his penis to the young woman. That would be the defining moment. If the ‘masseuse’ carried on, the $200 were handed over to her and she was encouraged to return, and even tempted to bring a friend with her. If she stopped, or refused, the result was unpredictable. Some women claimed they were raped nevertheless, some said they were sent off and asked not to come back. The relationship between Epstein and Maxwell doesn’t indicate a close sexual relationship. She seemed more like a facilitator and he was happy to have her as a front for his sexual fantasies. His own sexual activities do not seem to indicate anything but sexual perversions—fulfilled by hapless young women on a massage table. There are very few indications of his engaging in normal sex with anyone. Similarly, very little has emerged about Maxwell’s sexual activities except that of as a facilitator/accomplice.