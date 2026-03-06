Tottenham 1-3 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Eagles Beat Spurs As Pressure Piles On Igor Tudor
Tottenham's Premier League survival hopes took another blow with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Thursday. Spurs — one of the richest teams in Europe and a founding member of the Premier League — is just one point above the relegation zone and without a domestic win in 2026. “We know that the position we are in is not where we want to be. We need to figure out how to get out of it as soon as possible," said Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke. “There have been difficulties, but we aren’t in the position to make excuses. We need to do the job on the pitch.” Spurs' latest defeat was the fifth in a row and the third under new coach Igor Tudor, who was tasked with the responsibility of turning the season around.
