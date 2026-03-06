Tottenham 1-3 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Eagles Beat Spurs As Pressure Piles On Igor Tudor

Tottenham's Premier League survival hopes took another blow with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Thursday. Spurs — one of the richest teams in Europe and a founding member of the Premier League — is just one point above the relegation zone and without a domestic win in 2026. “We know that the position we are in is not where we want to be. We need to figure out how to get out of it as soon as possible," said Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke. “There have been difficulties, but we aren’t in the position to make excuses. We need to do the job on the pitch.” Spurs' latest defeat was the fifth in a row and the third under new coach Igor Tudor, who was tasked with the responsibility of turning the season around.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left, scores their third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
1/8
EPL: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven, center left, fouls Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr resulting in a red card and a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
EPL 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Jorgen Strand Larsen, left, celebrates with Adam Wharton after scoring their second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
EPL 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Souza in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven,top, fouls Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr resulting in a red card and a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Chadi Riad, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro, left, and Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Britain Premier League Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr, left, and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London, Thursday March 5, 2026. () | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  2. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  3. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

  5. The Stink Of Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century