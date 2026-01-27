Zverev Vs Tien LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: German Goes Up Against No. 25 Seed In Melbourne

Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Zverev takes on American sensation Tien in the Australian Open 2026 men's singles quarterfinal, with the winner booking a spot in the semis

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Hello and welcome to the men's singles quarter-final tie between 2025 Australian Open runner-up Alexander Zverev, against American Learner Tien at Melbourne Park. This is German's fifth quarterfinal appearance in the last seven years, and is expected to get the better of American Learner Tien. However, anything is possible on tennis courts so one begs the question, can Tien pull off an upset? Check the live scores and updates, here
LIVE UPDATES

Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Cooling Breaks Introduced

With temperatures hitting the roof, the authorities at Australian Open have introduced cooling breaks for players in-between their matches.

For women’s singles, the break is allowed between the second and third sets

For men’s matches, the cooling break will be introduced between the third and fourth sets.

Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Path To QFs For Tien

Tien's major breakthrough was taking down no. 11 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Path To QFs For Zverev

The German managed to drop a set in each of his first three matches in this tournament, but he then dominated Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. 

Speaking about his H2H battle with the American, Zverev did lose to Tien in their lone matchup on a hard court, losing in straight sets in 2025. However, the German did knock the American out of the French Open, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

  • Time: 8am IST

  • How to Watch (TV): Sony Sports Network

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

  2. India Vs New Zealand: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of Final T20Is Vs NZ, Shreyas Iyer Stays In IND Squad

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Slams Pakistan For ‘Provoking’ Bangladesh Amid ICC–BCB Dispute

  4. India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

  5. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Zverev Vs Tien LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: German Goes Up Against No. 25 Seed In Melbourne

  2. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Her Place In The Semis

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. India–EU Summit Set to Deliver Free Trade Deal, Defence Pact and Mobility Framework

  3. R-Day Special: 'We, The People' And The Republic Of India At 77

  4. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  5. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  3. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  4. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  5. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley