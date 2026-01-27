Zverev Vs Tien LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: German Goes Up Against No. 25 Seed In Melbourne

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Hello and welcome to the men's singles quarter-final tie between 2025 Australian Open runner-up Alexander Zverev, against American Learner Tien at Melbourne Park. This is German's fifth quarterfinal appearance in the last seven years, and is expected to get the better of American Learner Tien. However, anything is possible on tennis courts so one begs the question, can Tien pull off an upset? Check the live scores and updates, here

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jan 2026, 07:48:08 am IST Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Cooling Breaks Introduced With temperatures hitting the roof, the authorities at Australian Open have introduced cooling breaks for players in-between their matches. For women’s singles, the break is allowed between the second and third sets For men’s matches, the cooling break will be introduced between the third and fourth sets.

27 Jan 2026, 07:35:03 am IST Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Path To QFs For Tien Tien's major breakthrough was taking down no. 11 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the fourth round.

27 Jan 2026, 07:18:09 am IST Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Path To QFs For Zverev The German managed to drop a set in each of his first three matches in this tournament, but he then dominated Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. Speaking about his H2H battle with the American, Zverev did lose to Tien in their lone matchup on a hard court, losing in straight sets in 2025. However, the German did knock the American out of the French Open, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.