Zverev Vs Tien LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: German Goes Up Against No. 25 Seed In Melbourne

Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Cooling Breaks Introduced
With temperatures hitting the roof, the authorities at Australian Open have introduced cooling breaks for players in-between their matches.
For women’s singles, the break is allowed between the second and third sets
For men’s matches, the cooling break will be introduced between the third and fourth sets.
Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Path To QFs For Tien
Tien's major breakthrough was taking down no. 11 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the fourth round.
Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: Path To QFs For Zverev
The German managed to drop a set in each of his first three matches in this tournament, but he then dominated Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
Speaking about his H2H battle with the American, Zverev did lose to Tien in their lone matchup on a hard court, losing in straight sets in 2025. However, the German did knock the American out of the French Open, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Score, Australian Open: How to Watch
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27
Time: 8am IST
How to Watch (TV): Sony Sports Network