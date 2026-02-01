Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea, English Premier League: Jurrien Timber Header Restores Five‑Point Lead For Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal restored their five-point cushion at the Premier League summit with a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea, as all three goals came from corners and Jurrien Timber’s header sealed another statement result

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Chelsea match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 28
Jurrien Timber celebrates his winner against Chelsea.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal grind out 2-1 win over Chelsea, with all goals stemming from corners

  • Saliba’s deflected header opened the scoring before Hincapie’s own goal levelled before half-time

  • Timber’s 66th-minute header from Rice’s pinpoint corner proved decisive

  • Neto sent off minutes after dissent booking, leaving Chelsea to chase the game with 10 men

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they ground out a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea.

Jurrien Timber's 66th-minute header proved decisive at Emirates Stadium, where all three goals came from corners.

Arsenal went ahead in the 21st minute, with Gabriel Magalhaes meeting Bukayo Saka's corner to set up his fellow centre-back William Saliba, whose header found the net via a deflection from Mamadou Sarr.

Chelsea caused Arsenal problems of their own from corners, though, and after David Raya had made a superb save to deny Jorrel Hato – who was been held by Declan Rice – Piero Hincapie scored an own goal to restore parity on the stroke of half-time.

Joao Pedro saw a penalty appeal turned down and then had a header saved on the line, but Arsenal's set-piece proficiency came to the fore again when Rice dropped an inch-perfect delivery onto Timber, with Robert Sanchez in no man's land.

Pedro Neto was booked for dissent in the aftermath of Timber's goal, and he saw red less than three minutes later when he scythed down Gabriel Martinelli.

Related Content
Related Content

Raya had to come up big late on, parrying wide Alejandro Garnacho's cross, and though Liam Delap had the ball in the net deep in stoppage time, Joao Pedro had drifted offside in the build-up.

Data Debrief: Corner records tumble

It is no secret that Arsenal are the best team in Europe from set-pieces, and this game was all about dead-ball situations.

Arsenal's 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season is the joint-most by any side in a single campaign, alongside Oldham in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and the Gunners themselves in 2023-24.

Mikel Arteta's team have now scored a match-winning goal from a corner in nine Premier League games this term, which is the outright most by a team in a single campaign (overtaking Manchester United’s eight in 2012-13).

In fact, there have now been more goals scored from corners in the Premier League this season (138 in 281 games) than in the whole of last term (135 in 380 games).

With set-pieces playing such a key role, it is no surprise to see a relatively low expected goals tally for this contest, with Arsenal's 1.12 xG just edging out Chelsea's 1.05.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  2. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  3. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

  4. Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

  5. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Omar Abdullah Appeals For Calm In J&K After Khamenei's Killing Sparks Protests

  5. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. View From Türkiye: After US-Israel Strikes On Iran, West Asia Fears No City Is Safe

  4. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  5. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times