Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Blues Turn Up The Heat In South London
Chelsea secured a convincing 3-1 Premier League win at Selhurst Park, extending their strong form under new head coach Liam Rosenior and moving into the top four with a composed performance. Estêvão opened the scoring in the 34th minute, capitalising on a Palace error, and then turned provider after the break by setting up João Pedro for the second goal, giving the Blues control. A penalty converted by Enzo Fernández just after the hour, awarded after a VAR review for handball, made it 3-0, while Palace were reduced to 10 men following a second yellow for Adam Wharton. Chris Richards’ late header provided a consolation for the hosts, whose winless run extended further, but Chelsea’s clinical edge and youthful spark proved decisive in this Premier League clash.
