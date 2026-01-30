Chelsea Vs West Ham Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

West Ham head into London derby focused on survival, sitting 18th and five points from safety
Chelsea have won five of six matches under new head coach Liam Rosenior
Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer lead Chelsea’s attack, while Crysencio Summerville remains key
Nuno Espirito Santo is eager for West Ham to "move forward" and focus solely on upcoming opponents Chelsea, as Lucas Paqueta's exit nears its conclusion.
West Ham announced on Wednesday that a deal, reportedly in the region of £35.8m, has been agreed with Flamengo for Paqueta.
The Brazil international, who has been at the London Stadium since August 2022, is now putting the finishing touches to a drawn-out exit.
"I think we found a solution that everybody was aware of and came to a good conclusion," Nuno said ahead of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge.
"Lucas was clear that he wanted to return home, and we expect the medical and things to become official.
"For me, Lucas is a special player, a special person. I wish everything could be different, but the circumstances are what they are.
"He wanted to go to Brazil, and you keep moving, knowing that he's a special person and special player, and we wish him all the best.
"It could have been done two years ago, and then everything would have been different. But it is what it is, and we move forward."
Paqueta had not featured for West Ham since January 6, with the Hammers winning three matches in a row since then in all competitions.
Eighteenth-placed West Ham are five points from safety and this weekend, they face a Chelsea side sitting one point outside the top four.
Chelsea have won back-to-back Premier League games under new head coach Liam Rosenior and have won five out of six under him in all competitions.
And with Chelsea still competing in four competitions, defender Marc Cucurella wants his side to continue growing under their new boss.
"We are very happy," Cucurella said. "This club always deserves to be in the best competitions.
"This club means winning trophies, and we are on a good run. I think to continue, we need to improve things as well.
"But in general, we are very happy. We want to continue improving and on the weekend we have another game."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chelsea – Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro scored twice for Chelsea in Wednesday's 3-2 win at Napoli in the Champions League, with both goals assisted by Cole Palmer.
That partnership is hugely encouraging for Rosenior, with Joao Pedro scoring four times in five games under the English coach.
West Ham – Crysencio Summerville
West Ham this week confirmed the signing of Adama Traore, but Summerville is still likely to remain a regular starter for Nuno.
The winger has scored in his past two Premier League appearances, which is more than he managed in his first 35 outings for West Ham.
MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN
West Ham beat Tottenham 2-1 in their most recent London derby in the Premier League, having lost their first six this season.
However, not since 2021-22 have the Hammers won consecutive top-flight matches against their city rivals.
Chelsea have lost just one of their past 19 league games at home to West Ham, meanwhile, winning the last five in a row since November 2019.
And the Blues have won their last six in a row against West Ham in the league overall, by an aggregate score of 15-2.
After beating Brentford 2-0 and Crystal Palace 3-1, Chelsea could win three league games in a row by two or more goals for the first time since 2020.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Chelsea – 69.1%
Draw – 17.3%
West Ham – 13.6%