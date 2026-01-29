Napoli 2-3 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League: Joao Pedro Sends Scudetto Holders Crashing Out Of Tournament

Joao Pedro’s second-half double inspires Chelsea’s 3-2 comeback win over Napoli, sending the Blues into the Champions League last 16 and eliminating the Italian side

Napoli 2-3 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League
Joao Pedro led Chelsea to victory
  • Chelsea overturned a 2-1 deficit to beat Napoli 3-2 in their final Champions League group game.

  • Joao Pedro scored a stunning long-range equaliser and the winner to complete the turnaround

  • Napoli exit Europe early, failing to reach the knockout stages

Napoli crashed out of the Champions League as Joao Pedro inspired Chelsea to a 3-2 comeback victory at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Joao Pedro scored two stunning goals in the second half on Wednesday as the Blues sealed their spot in the last 16.

Chelsea went ahead through Enzo Fernandez's 19th-minute penalty, awarded for a handball by Juan Jesus as he attempted to block Reece James' free-kick.

Yet the injury-ravaged Italian champions flipped the script when Antonio Vergara brilliantly spun clear of two defenders and arrowed a low finish beyond Robert Sanchez, before Rasmus Hojlund put Antonio Conte's team ahead heading into half-time.

Joao Pedro stole the show from there, though. In the 61st minute, the Brazilian sent a thunderous long-range effort soaring into the top-right corner.

And Chelsea's star performer completed the turnaround with eight minutes of normal time remaining, capping a fine run with a crisp finish to ensure the Blues avoid the play-offs, though Sanchez had to deny Romelu Lukaku an equaliser against his former club in stoppage time.

Data Debrief: Joao wows

Joao Pedro has now scored in three of his last four games for Chelsea in all competitions, netting in consecutive Champions League away matches.

The former Brighton attacker led the game for shots (four), shots on target (two) and expected goals (0.88).

Liam Rosenior's team matched Napoli for shots on target (five) and put up 2.01 xG to their hosts' 0.98.

Conte has only won one of his six games against Chelsea since he left his post there, while this marked just Napoli's second home Champions League defeat in the space of 21 matches.

