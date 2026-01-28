Napoli Vs Chelsea Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Blues’ Top-Eight Hopes Face Fiery Naples Test | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Napoli and Chelsea meet in a pivotal UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both sides fighting for their European futures. Chelsea currently sit eighth in the standings with 13 points and control their destiny for an automatic Round of 16 spot, needing a positive result to remain inside the top eight and avoid the playoff route. Napoli, meanwhile, are 25th and on the brink of elimination, a win is essential to finish in the top 24 and reach the knockout playoffs, while anything less could see them exit Europe altogether. The Serie A champions will lean on home advantage and attacking threat, but Chelsea’s pressing need for three points promises an intense, high-stakes encounter.

28 Jan 2026, 11:32:33 pm IST Napoli Vs Chelsea United LIVE Score: Welcome! Fixture: Napoli Vs Chelsea

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 29)