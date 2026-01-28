Barcelona Vs Copenhagen Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Hansi Flick's Men Eye Top-Eight Finish In Decisive Clash

Barcelona Vs Copenhagen Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Follow the live updates from the Matchday 8 fixture at Camp Nou on January 28, 2026

Barcelona Vs Copenhagen Live Score, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates with head coach Hansi Flick after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Barcelona will host FC Copenhagen in a crucial UEFA Champions League league-phase finale at Spotify Camp Nou as both sides eye progress in the new format where the top eight teams advance directly to the Round of 16. Barcelona, currently ninth on 13 points, need a convincing win, and a strong goal difference, to leap into the top eight and secure automatic qualification. They come into the game off the back of a 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague that boosted their hopes, while Copenhagen sit lower in the standings but are unbeaten in their last three European outings. A potent Barca attack against a resilient Danish side sets the stage for a high-stakes clash.
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs Copenhagen LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Barcelona’s match against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
