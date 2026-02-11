Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26: Rosenior's Top-Four Charge Stunted By Unexpected Comeback From Whites

Chelsea drop points in a home fixture against Leeds United
Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro's goals were cancelled
Lukas Nmecha and Okafor scored for Leeds United
Cole Palmer was left to rue a glorious stoppage-time opportunity as Chelsea were stunned by Leeds United's comeback for a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.
Leeds were already without Pascal Struijk and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and found themselves behind at Stamford Bridge when Palmer slotted through for Joao Pedro's 24th-minute opener.
Palmer and Joao Pedro could have added further goals in a one-sided first half, though the pair soon combined in the final 45 minutes to edge Liam Rosenior's side further ahead.
A mindless Jaka Bijol shove on the Brazilian striker allowed Palmer to convert from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, though that inspired Leeds' fightback.
Jayden Bogle surged into the area from the right-hand side, and after he was felled by an ill-timed Moises Caicedo challenge, Lukas Nmecha made no mistake from the penalty spot by finding the left-hand corner.
Bogle then bundled his way through once again six minutes later, with Robert Sanchez failing to claim the loose ball and substitute Noah Okafor converting into an empty net after Nmecha's touch found him.
Having been stunned by the leveller that survived a VAR check for handball against Bogle, Pedro Neto's cross fizzed just wide of the bottom corner before Joao Pedro nodded over in response.
Palmer should have snatched victory back in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but somehow lifted over an open goal after Caicedo's low delivery found him unmarked inside the six-yard area.
Data Debrief: Palmer Pays Price
Palmer's last-gasp miss accounted for 0.87 of Chelsea's 3.65 expected goals (xG), which should have been enough for victory in a game that saw Leeds accumulate only 1.35.
But Rosenior may look to comfort his main man, Palmer, whose 18 penalty goals in the Premier League are more than any other player since his debut for Chelsea in September 2023.
And although Palmer's glaring chance will take the headlines, Joao Pedro continues to make an impression with six goals in his last eight matches across all competitions.
The Brazilian has scored 10 Premier League goals overall this season – his joint-best in a single campaign, matching his tally in 2024-25 for Brighton.
He is also just the fourth Brazilian to score 10+ goals in back-to-back Premier League seasons, after Roberto Firmino (four from 2015-16 to 2018-19), Richarlison (2018-19 and 2019-20), and Matheus Cunha (2023-24 to 2024-25), but that may prove scant consolation for Chelsea here.