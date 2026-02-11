Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26: Rosenior's Top-Four Charge Stunted By Unexpected Comeback From Whites

A mindless Jaka Bijol shove on the Brazilian striker allowed Palmer to convert from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, though that inspired Leeds' fightback

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Vs Leeds Report
Cole Palmer ponders his late miss for Chelsea on Tuesday Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea drop points in a home fixture against Leeds United

  • Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro's goals were cancelled

  • Lukas Nmecha and Okafor scored for Leeds United

Cole Palmer was left to rue a glorious stoppage-time opportunity as Chelsea were stunned by Leeds United's comeback for a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Leeds were already without Pascal Struijk and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and found themselves behind at Stamford Bridge when Palmer slotted through for Joao Pedro's 24th-minute opener.

Palmer and Joao Pedro could have added further goals in a one-sided first half, though the pair soon combined in the final 45 minutes to edge Liam Rosenior's side further ahead.

A mindless Jaka Bijol shove on the Brazilian striker allowed Palmer to convert from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, though that inspired Leeds' fightback.

Jayden Bogle surged into the area from the right-hand side, and after he was felled by an ill-timed Moises Caicedo challenge, Lukas Nmecha made no mistake from the penalty spot by finding the left-hand corner.

Bogle then bundled his way through once again six minutes later, with Robert Sanchez failing to claim the loose ball and substitute Noah Okafor converting into an empty net after Nmecha's touch found him.

Having been stunned by the leveller that survived a VAR check for handball against Bogle, Pedro Neto's cross fizzed just wide of the bottom corner before Joao Pedro nodded over in response.

Related Content
Related Content

Palmer should have snatched victory back in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but somehow lifted over an open goal after Caicedo's low delivery found him unmarked inside the six-yard area.

Data Debrief: Palmer Pays Price

Palmer's last-gasp miss accounted for 0.87 of Chelsea's 3.65 expected goals (xG), which should have been enough for victory in a game that saw Leeds accumulate only 1.35.

But Rosenior may look to comfort his main man, Palmer, whose 18 penalty goals in the Premier League are more than any other player since his debut for Chelsea in September 2023.

And although Palmer's glaring chance will take the headlines, Joao Pedro continues to make an impression with six goals in his last eight matches across all competitions.

The Brazilian has scored 10 Premier League goals overall this season – his joint-best in a single campaign, matching his tally in 2024-25 for Brighton.

He is also just the fourth Brazilian to score 10+ goals in back-to-back Premier League seasons, after Roberto Firmino (four from 2015-16 to 2018-19), Richarlison (2018-19 and 2019-20), and Matheus Cunha (2023-24 to 2024-25), but that may prove scant consolation for Chelsea here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  3. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

  4. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Green's Comfortable 32-Run Win

  5. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Clinch 15-Run Win Despite Shubham Ranjane Resistance

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How Bhim Nagar’s Youth Used Collective Power To Trigger Change

  2. Opposition Submits Notice For Moving No-Confidence Against LS Speaker OM Birla

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. Five Members Of A Family Found Dead In Mathura, Police Suspect Mass Suicide

  5. BJP Hits Out At Opposition Over Notice To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC