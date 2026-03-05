India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

Sanju Samson slammed seven fours and three sixes during his blazing half-century.

Sanju Samson Smashed 26-Ball Fifty
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Sanju Samson scores a 26-ball fifty against England in the semi-final

  • He smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes in his fifty

  • England opt to bowl first after winning toss

Sanju Samson carries on the form from last match against West Indies into the semi-final as he smashed a 26-ball fifty against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The wicket-keeper batter slammed seven fours and three sixes during his blazing half-century.

India lost Abhishek Sharma early for just 9 runs in the last ball of the 2nd over but it didn't perturb Samson, who took on the English bowlers on a placid Wankhede pitch.

Samson set the tone of the innings quite well by hitting speedster Jofra Archer for a boundary and a six off the first over. After that, the Kerala batter didn't look back and took on every bowler in the powerplay to provide India a blistering 67-run powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma's Batting Woes Continue

Abhishek Sharma who has been out of form in the T20 World Cup so far was expected to score big against England, against whom he blasted a 55-ball 150 last year.

However, the World No.1 T20I batter failed against as he fell to the off-spinner Will Jacks for 9 off 7 balls on the last ball of the second over.

