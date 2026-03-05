India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson scores a 26-ball fifty against England in the semi-final
He smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes in his fifty
England opt to bowl first after winning toss
Sanju Samson carries on the form from last match against West Indies into the semi-final as he smashed a 26-ball fifty against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
The wicket-keeper batter slammed seven fours and three sixes during his blazing half-century.
India lost Abhishek Sharma early for just 9 runs in the last ball of the 2nd over but it didn't perturb Samson, who took on the English bowlers on a placid Wankhede pitch.
Samson set the tone of the innings quite well by hitting speedster Jofra Archer for a boundary and a six off the first over. After that, the Kerala batter didn't look back and took on every bowler in the powerplay to provide India a blistering 67-run powerplay.
Abhishek Sharma's Batting Woes Continue
Abhishek Sharma who has been out of form in the T20 World Cup so far was expected to score big against England, against whom he blasted a 55-ball 150 last year.
However, the World No.1 T20I batter failed against as he fell to the off-spinner Will Jacks for 9 off 7 balls on the last ball of the second over.