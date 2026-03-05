India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Under The Radar - Three Things That Could Hit IND Hard

England's Phil Salt celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

England's Phil Salt celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena