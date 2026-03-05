India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Under The Radar - Three Things That Could Hit IND Hard

Summary of this article
Phil Salt could be England's trump card in the semi-finals against England
India have hand the lower catching efficiency among the top eight teams in the tournament
Dew could play an important role in the outcome of the match
India is set to face England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
This is the third consecutive occasion on which both teams are up against each other in the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup. India (2024) and England (2022) have won on each of these occasions and then went on to win the title.
This time around, things are different from the previous two occasions. In 2022, England were overwhelming favourites against India, while in 2024, India looked the better side in the given conditions.
However, this time, the contest is evenly matched between them as they have looked scratchy throughout the tournament, and the sporting conditions of Wankhede Stadium don't hold that big a home advantage for India, as most English players have had adequate IPL experience to get familiar with the conditions.
Despite being the defending champions and having home advantage, India will have to be wary of these things and plan accordingly to win the home semi-final at the Wankhede.
Phil Salt's Assault In Powerplay
Phil Salt is one of the most dynamic T20 batters going around the world. If the aggressive English opener fires in the semi-final, then his all-or-nothing approach can prove to be detrimental for India.
Wankhede pitch offers good pace and bounce, which suits Phil Salt's batting style, and he has ample experience of playing in the IPL. Though he hasn't fired yet in the T20 World Cup apart from the half-century against Sri Lanka, if the flamboyant opener stays on the crease till the powerplay, then he could even take the match beyond India's reach.
India's Sloppy Catching
India's catching has been abysmal in the World Cup so far. They have the lowest catching efficiency ratio among the Super Eights teams and have spilled even the easiest of catches in the tournament, which could be a major concern for the team management going into the semi-final.
Holding onto the chances becomes very important in a match between two evenly poised teams, and if India drop key catches in the high-stakes clash against England, too, then it could even cost them the World Cup.
The Dew Factor
Dew is another critical factor in a day-night match, especially at this time of the year in the subcontinent. We saw in the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand how dew changed the batting conditions in the 2nd innings.
It could be the same case at the Wankhede Stadium as well, which makes the toss very critical in the context of the match. Team winning the toss would want to bat first, and if India loses the toss, then they'll have to make an additional 15-20 runs over the par score to counter the effect of dew.
How many time have India and England have faced each other in the T20 World Semi-Finals?
India and England have each other twice in the T20 World Cup semi-finals and have won one game each.
Which England player pose a massive threat to India in the semi-final?
Phil Salt could pose the maximum threat to India in the T20 World Cup semi-final due to his ultra-aggressive style of batting and IPL experience.