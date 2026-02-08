Who Is Sher Malla? Nepalese Bowler To Take Phil Salt's Wicket Off His First International Ball At ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Young 23-year-old all-rounder Sher Malla got off to a splendid start to his T20 international career, registering the wicket of England opener Phil Salt on his first debut ball

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sher Malla Profile
Nepal's Sher Malla, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Phil Salt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Nepal in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Spin bowling all-rounder Sher Malla makes his debut for Nepal

  • He took the wicket of Phil Salt off his first T20I match

  • Malla had finished as the highest wicket-taker in last year's Nepal Premier League edition

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is up and running as we witnessed some outstanding things on the first day itself. That trend has continued on day 2 as well with 23-year-old Nepalese off-spinner Sher Malla picking a wicket on the first ball of his debut T20 international match against England.

Both the teams open their T20 World Cup campaign Group C clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which hosted the India's Group A opener yesterday.

The Three Lions opted to bat first after winning the toss with the 2-time champions getting off to a rather slow start against the Nepal bowling attack.

On the very second over of the innings, debutant Sher Malla got off to a dream start, bagging the dangerous England opener Phil Salt's wicket for just 1 run.

Malla not giving Salt the time to do any damage at the start meant that Nepal prevented at least 60-70 runs from being scored.

Sher Malla bowled a flighted, around off delivery, angling inside which Salt wanted to club away with a big slog but the ball went straight up with a top-edge. Sandeep Lamichhane ended up catching the ball safely.

Related Content
Related Content

From Nepal Domestic Circuit To The World Stage

Sher Malla is a promising young all-rounder from Dhangadhi, Nepal, who made it to the national side after proving himself in the domestic circuit.

The right-arm off-spinner and left-handed batsman is known for his mystery spin across Nepal as well as his ability to bowl carrom balls. In domestic cricket, Malla has been a standout performer for Sudurpashchim Province.

The 23-year-old was also a key part of the Nepal Premier League title winning side Lumbini Lions in season 2 last year.

He had finished as the joint top wicket-taker with 17 scalps that matched the tally of now teammate Sandeep Lamichhane. It was because of his wicket-taking ability and economical spells that he was able to enter the 15-man Nepalese squad for the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup: Sam Curran Holds Nerve As ENG Win By Four Runs

  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: Sumit Nagal Leading Against Jesper De Jong

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  4. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

  5. Dr N Rajam: A Life In Music, Discipline, And The Gayaki Ang Legacy

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  3. Indonesia, Australia Sign New Security Treaty To Affirm Deeper Ties

  4. Outlook Explainer: How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets