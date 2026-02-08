Who Is Sher Malla? Nepalese Bowler To Take Phil Salt's Wicket Off His First International Ball At ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Spin bowling all-rounder Sher Malla makes his debut for Nepal
He took the wicket of Phil Salt off his first T20I match
Malla had finished as the highest wicket-taker in last year's Nepal Premier League edition
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is up and running as we witnessed some outstanding things on the first day itself. That trend has continued on day 2 as well with 23-year-old Nepalese off-spinner Sher Malla picking a wicket on the first ball of his debut T20 international match against England.
Both the teams open their T20 World Cup campaign Group C clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which hosted the India's Group A opener yesterday.
The Three Lions opted to bat first after winning the toss with the 2-time champions getting off to a rather slow start against the Nepal bowling attack.
On the very second over of the innings, debutant Sher Malla got off to a dream start, bagging the dangerous England opener Phil Salt's wicket for just 1 run.
Malla not giving Salt the time to do any damage at the start meant that Nepal prevented at least 60-70 runs from being scored.
Sher Malla bowled a flighted, around off delivery, angling inside which Salt wanted to club away with a big slog but the ball went straight up with a top-edge. Sandeep Lamichhane ended up catching the ball safely.
From Nepal Domestic Circuit To The World Stage
Sher Malla is a promising young all-rounder from Dhangadhi, Nepal, who made it to the national side after proving himself in the domestic circuit.
The right-arm off-spinner and left-handed batsman is known for his mystery spin across Nepal as well as his ability to bowl carrom balls. In domestic cricket, Malla has been a standout performer for Sudurpashchim Province.
The 23-year-old was also a key part of the Nepal Premier League title winning side Lumbini Lions in season 2 last year.
He had finished as the joint top wicket-taker with 17 scalps that matched the tally of now teammate Sandeep Lamichhane. It was because of his wicket-taking ability and economical spells that he was able to enter the 15-man Nepalese squad for the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup.