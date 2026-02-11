ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

A Nepal fan won hearts of the fans as he was spotted cleaning up the Wankhede Stadium stands after Nepal lost their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against England

Outlook Sports Desk
Nepal fans filled up the stands of Wankhede Stadium during ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against England. Photo: ICC/X
  • Nepal lost their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against England

  • A fan stayed to show discipline and responsibility

  • He picked up garbage and cleaned up the stands at the Wankhede Stadium

It is said when a person visits another country, he or she represents the culture and the values of their own country. A Nepali fan represented his nation's culture and values and won hearts when he was spotted cleaning up the stands of Wankhede Stadium after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Nepal and England.

Nepal clashed with England in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener of Group C at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 8. They gave a tough fight to two-time champions England, but in the end, they had to suffer a narrow 4-run defeat. A big crowd of Nepal fans were present in the stadium, cheering for their team passionately.

After the defeat, when the fans were dragging themselves out of the stadium, a Nepal fan was spotted picking the litters and garbage that were left behind as spectators. He picked up the fan boards, flexes and banners everyone brought to cheer the fans and carried them alongside to drop it in the bin. Fans were very much impressed with his gesture and he immediately won the heart of the cricket watchers all along the world. His video of cleaning the stadium went viral on social media as well.

Japan Players And Fans Set The Precedent In FIFA World Cup

In an era of sports commercialization is taking fans away from the roots, the Japanese national football team and their supporters have consistently delivered a quiet, profound lesson in civic grace. Long after the final whistle at successive FIFA World Cups, the scenes remain consistent, fans, armed with blue disposable bags, meticulously scouring stadium tiers to collect discarded waste, while the players leave their dressing rooms in an immaculate state of order. Often accompanied by handwritten notes of gratitude and symbolic origami cranes.

