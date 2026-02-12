Nepal Vs Italy Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies across India and Sri Lanka, Matchday 6 brings a fascinating cross-continental showdown to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.
While the day features a triple-header, the spotlight shines brightly on the clash between a surging Nepal and tournament debutants Italy.
Nepal enters this fixture as the heavy favorites, buoyed by a performance against England that sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.
Rohit Paudel led a fearless pursuit of 184, falling agonizingly short by a mere four runs. That display of power and composure has cemented their reputation as a dangerous "giant-killer" in this tournament.
In stark contrast, Italy is reeling from a baptism by fire. Their opener against Scotland resulted in a crushing 73-run defeat, leaving their net run rate in tatters.
For the Azzurri today is a definitive do-or-die moment; another loss would effectively end their dream debut, while Nepal looks to turn moral victories into crucial points.
Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Italian captain Harry Manenti has won the toss and opted to bowl first today.
Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Nepal XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi
Italy XI: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (C), Benjamin Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (WK), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Ali Hasan
Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The match can be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.