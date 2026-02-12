Nepal Vs Italy Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about the NEP vs ITA, match 17 in Palleke on February 12, 2026, including toss update, playing XIs, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs Italy
Nepal Vs Italy Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 AP Photo/Julio Cortez
info_icon

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies across India and Sri Lanka, Matchday 6 brings a fascinating cross-continental showdown to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

While the day features a triple-header, the spotlight shines brightly on the clash between a surging Nepal and tournament debutants Italy.

Nepal enters this fixture as the heavy favorites, buoyed by a performance against England that sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Rohit Paudel led a fearless pursuit of 184, falling agonizingly short by a mere four runs. That display of power and composure has cemented their reputation as a dangerous "giant-killer" in this tournament.

In stark contrast, Italy is reeling from a baptism by fire. Their opener against Scotland resulted in a crushing 73-run defeat, leaving their net run rate in tatters.

For the Azzurri today is a definitive do-or-die moment; another loss would effectively end their dream debut, while Nepal looks to turn moral victories into crucial points.

Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Italian captain Harry Manenti has won the toss and opted to bowl first today.

Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Nepal XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi

Related Content
Related Content

Italy XI: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (C), Benjamin Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (WK), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Ali Hasan

Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The match can be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos Lose Three As Manenti Gets Sheikh | NEP 81/3 (12)

  2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  5. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  2. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

  4. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win