Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In Form Asian Rhinos Up Against Depleted European Minnows

Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: After showcasing their true colours against England in their opening match, the Nepalese unit set their sights on decimating first-timers Italy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more

Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026:
Nepal players in action during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match agianst the UAE on February 3, 2026. | Photo: X/CricketNep
Good Morning Cricket fans. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Matchday 6 also features three matches in total but our focus will remains on the contest between Asian outfit Nepal and European first timers Italy, who are set to lock horns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Nepalese unit are tipped to be the favourites today, having reached really close to a victory in their previous match against England. Rohit Paudel and co had put up an extraordinary performance but ultimately fell short of just 4 runs in their attempt to chase down 184. As for the Italians, they were handed a 73-run drubbing from the hands of Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener, and today they find themselves in a do-or-die position. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates and live scores from the match.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Sri Lanka Vs Oman

Co-hosts Sri Lanka have posted a total of 225 on the board in the 1st innings against Oman in match number 16 at the Pallekele International Stadium. Catch all the live action right here.

Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome

Good Morning folks. Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match number 17 between Nepal and Italy from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

