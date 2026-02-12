Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Seek Consecutive Wins Against Upset Seekers

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after won the match during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Match 16 between Sri Lanka and Oman at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Co-hosts Sri Lanka are looking for their second consecutive win, having beaten Ireland in their opener. The Lions will be without star leg‑spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, ruled out with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Dushan Hemantha, will look to star on Pallekele’s slower pitch. Oman, meanwhile, lost their opener by eight wickets and will face a much tougher task against the home side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Sri Lanka vs Oman cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES