Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Seek Consecutive Wins Against Upset Seekers

Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SL vs OMA, Group B Match 16 in Pallekele on February 12, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka vs Oman live score ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match 16 SL vs OMA
Sri Lanka's players celebrate after won the match during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Match 16 between Sri Lanka and Oman at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Co-hosts Sri Lanka are looking for their second consecutive win, having beaten Ireland in their opener. The Lions will be without star leg‑spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, ruled out with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Dushan Hemantha, will look to star on Pallekele’s slower pitch. Oman, meanwhile, lost their opener by eight wickets and will face a much tougher task against the home side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Sri Lanka vs Oman cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Sri Lanka vs Oman, Group B Match 16

  • Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  • Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Sri Lanka’s match against Oman. Stay tuned for the pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Seek Consecutive Wins Against Upset Seekers

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  3. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  4. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

  5. Zero Versus Two: Gerhard Erasmus Questions Variance In Night Training Slots Ahead Of India Face-Off

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

  2. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  3. Aggressive Victimhood Versus Predictable Protests

  4. Equity On Trial: When Accountability Is Called Persecution

  5. Standing For ‘Vande Mataram’ A Must Now, For BJP Govt,  It Comes Before National Anthem

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  4. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder