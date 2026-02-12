ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Italian Brothers Justin, Anthony Mosca Script History Against Nepal - Check Other Famous Duos

Italy register their maiden ICC T20 World Cup 2026 win against Nepal
Mosca brothers - Justin and Anthony orchestrated the win
The duo broke the record of highest partnership between brother duos
Italian brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca entered the history books after the duo single handedly helped their national side register a maiden victory at the ICC T20 World Cup in match number 17 against Nepal in the on-going edition.
Nepal, who were coming on the back of an extraordinary performance against England, could not do anything right as they were handed an embarrassing 10-wicket drubbing from first-timers Italy.
Despite losing a few players due to injuries, Italy were spot on with their execution across both innings. Their decision to bowl first proved fruitful with as Nepal were folded for just 123 with Crishan Kalugamage registering figures of 3/18.
Mosca Brothers Remained Untouchable Against Nepal
In response, Italy cruised to the target, thanks to the match-winning stand between Italian brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca, who remained not out at 60 and 62 respectively.
Their unbeaten 124-run partnership is the first century stand by siblings in T20 World Cup history, shattering the previous record held by Pakistan’s Akmal brothers since 2014.
Furthermore, this feat now stands as the highest sibling partnership across all T20 International cricket.
Italy also joined an elite group of Associate nations, becoming only the third to record a century opening stand in the tournament. By finishing the chase unscathed, they became just the second non-Test playing side, after Oman in 2021, to secure a ten-wicket victory on the world stage.
Brother Pairings In The ICC T20 World Cup 2026
The Moscas (Italy): Anthony and Justin Mosca made history today by recording the first-ever century partnership 124* by brothers in a T20 World Cup.
The Manentis (Italy): Harry (captain) and Ben Manenti featured in the same XI today, marking a rare double-sibling occurrence in one team.
The Sheikhs (Nepal): Aasif and Aarif Sheikh were both part of Nepal’s playing XI in their match against Italy at the Wankhede.
Ireland's Ross and Mark Adair, Harry and Tim Tector are also among the brother pairings in this T20 World Cup.
Who Are Some Of The Famous Brother Duos To Play The T20 World Cup?
Irfan and Yusuf Pathan - Played together in the 2007 Final and shared a match-winning stand vs Sri Lanka in 2009.
Kamran and Umar Akmal - Held the previous sibling partnership record until the Mosca brothers broke it today.
Sam and Tom Curran - Featured in the 2022 squad where Sam was named Player of the Tournament.
Albie and Morne Morkel - The South African all-rounder and bowler brother duo featured in several ICC T20 World Cup editions.
Brendon and Nathan McCullum - This Kiwi duo were responsible for New Zealand's success in the 2000 and 2010s.
Michael and David Hussey - This Australian pair also featured in multiple T20 World Cups.