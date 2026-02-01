England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

England have won three matches out of the four they played in the group stages. They lost against West Indies, who ended up being the topper of the group. Two matches against Nepal and Italy, went very close and at one point, it seemed that England can very well end up on the losing side. They have managed to close out both the games and will now look to shake that up and focus on what is in front of them. A winning start for them is very necessary for them to rebuild confidence.