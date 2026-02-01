England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check weather forecast, pitch report of the ENG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, Sunday

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
england-vs-sri-lanka-preview-icc-t20-world-cup-2026-super-8-kandy-weather-forecast-pitch-report
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy under covers. Photo: OfficialSLC/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England and Sri Lanka face-off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 on February 22

  • The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy

  • Check the weather forecast and pitch report

England will commence their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign by taking on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the second Group 2 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, Sunday. This will be the second match of the Super 8 stage.

England have won three matches out of the four they played in the group stages. They lost against West Indies, who ended up being the topper of the group. Two matches against Nepal and Italy, went very close and at one point, it seemed that England can very well end up on the losing side. They have managed to close out both the games and will now look to shake that up and focus on what is in front of them. A winning start for them is very necessary for them to rebuild confidence.

Sri Lanka meanwhile, have suffered a defeat in their last group stage encounter against Zimbabwe. They defeated Australia earlier and were looking set to becoming group champions. But Zimbabwe showed an inspired display in their last group game and Sri Lanka had to concede a defeat. Just like England, they will be entering the Group 2 of Super 8 stages with three wins from four group matches. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake have been their in-form batters but Sri Lanka's bowling has remained a problem, specially with Matheesha Pathirana out injured. England's potent batting lineup can be a problem for the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Related Content
Related Content

All the Group 2 matches are being played in Sri Lanka. Weather has been a threat to cricket matches in Sri Lanka in the recent times and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been a victim as well. The first Super 8 game between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo got washed out due to rain. Both teams had to share points. This has made the Group 2 scenario more interesting and it is also an opportunity for England and Sri Lanka to get ahead in the race to the semi-final with a win.

England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kandy Weather Forecast

The England vs Sri Lanka match has a start time of 3:00 PM IST. On Sunday, February 22, 2026, Kandy is forecast to experience rain during the day with a high temperature of 24°C and a high humidity level of 92%. The chance of precipitation during the daytime is 95% with 5 mph winds from the west. The game was high chances of regular interruptions and even another washout.

England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele International Stadium Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch typically favors batters during the initial stages of the game. With its firm surface and reliable bounce, stroke-makers can often find value for their shots early on, especially during the powerplay. However, as the match progresses, the track has a tendency to slow down and become slightly "tacky," bringing spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into the equation. Given the high humidity and potential cloud cover expected in February, seamers may also find some early swing.

Statistically, the ground slightly favors the side batting first, as scoreboard pressure becomes a significant factor when the pitch deteriorates later in the night. An average first-innings score at this venue usually hovers around 165–170, though recent tournament fixtures have seen totals exceed 200, proving that it can be a high-scoring paradise if batters settle in.

England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  2. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma Or Tilak Varma?

  3. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Snub: Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation? Assistant Coach Speaks Out

  4. 'It Would Be A Shame' - Harry Brook Reacts To Possible Sidestepping Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Auctions

  5. AUS Vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2026: Adam Zampa Shuts Down Claims Australia Undervalue Shortest Format

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  2. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  3. Rahul Gandhi Appears In Thane Court Over Defamation Case

  4. Calls To Review Pro-Palestine Protest Cases Grow In Kashmir

  5. Tight Security At Red Fort And Chandni Chowk Over Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Threat Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  3. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  4. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart