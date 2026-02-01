England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

England and Sri Lanka face-off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 on February 22
The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy
England will commence their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign by taking on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the second Group 2 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, Sunday. This will be the second match of the Super 8 stage.
England have won three matches out of the four they played in the group stages. They lost against West Indies, who ended up being the topper of the group. Two matches against Nepal and Italy, went very close and at one point, it seemed that England can very well end up on the losing side. They have managed to close out both the games and will now look to shake that up and focus on what is in front of them. A winning start for them is very necessary for them to rebuild confidence.
Sri Lanka meanwhile, have suffered a defeat in their last group stage encounter against Zimbabwe. They defeated Australia earlier and were looking set to becoming group champions. But Zimbabwe showed an inspired display in their last group game and Sri Lanka had to concede a defeat. Just like England, they will be entering the Group 2 of Super 8 stages with three wins from four group matches. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake have been their in-form batters but Sri Lanka's bowling has remained a problem, specially with Matheesha Pathirana out injured. England's potent batting lineup can be a problem for the Sri Lankan bowlers.
All the Group 2 matches are being played in Sri Lanka. Weather has been a threat to cricket matches in Sri Lanka in the recent times and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been a victim as well. The first Super 8 game between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo got washed out due to rain. Both teams had to share points. This has made the Group 2 scenario more interesting and it is also an opportunity for England and Sri Lanka to get ahead in the race to the semi-final with a win.
England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kandy Weather Forecast
The England vs Sri Lanka match has a start time of 3:00 PM IST. On Sunday, February 22, 2026, Kandy is forecast to experience rain during the day with a high temperature of 24°C and a high humidity level of 92%. The chance of precipitation during the daytime is 95% with 5 mph winds from the west. The game was high chances of regular interruptions and even another washout.
England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele International Stadium Pitch Report
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch typically favors batters during the initial stages of the game. With its firm surface and reliable bounce, stroke-makers can often find value for their shots early on, especially during the powerplay. However, as the match progresses, the track has a tendency to slow down and become slightly "tacky," bringing spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into the equation. Given the high humidity and potential cloud cover expected in February, seamers may also find some early swing.
Statistically, the ground slightly favors the side batting first, as scoreboard pressure becomes a significant factor when the pitch deteriorates later in the night. An average first-innings score at this venue usually hovers around 165–170, though recent tournament fixtures have seen totals exceed 200, proving that it can be a high-scoring paradise if batters settle in.
England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara