Indian Well Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina
Two-time runner-up Aryna Sabalenka thrashed Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday (March 13) to book a place in the final of the Indian Wells Open 2026, where she'll be up against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Both players last met in the Australian Open final, where Rybakina got the better of Sabalenka. The World No. 1's only loss came against Rybakina in the AO final, and she'll be looking to avenge the defeat in another title clash and finally lift the title in her third final
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