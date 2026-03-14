Indian Well Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

Two-time runner-up Aryna Sabalenka thrashed Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday (March 13) to book a place in the final of the Indian Wells Open 2026, where she'll be up against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Both players last met in the Australian Open final, where Rybakina got the better of Sabalenka. The World No. 1's only loss came against Rybakina in the AO final, and she'll be looking to avenge the defeat in another title clash and finally lift the title in her third final

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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-1
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-2
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, right, smiles while signing autographs for fans after defeating Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-3
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, serves against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-5
A fan holds up a sign for Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during Sabalenka's semifinal match against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-7
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-8
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after losing a point against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-9
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova Indian Wells Tennis match-10
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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