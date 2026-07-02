Anniversary Magic: Gauff Escapes Fiery Sierra In Wimbledon Thriller
Coco Gauff Vs Solana Sierra Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Seventh seed Gauff survived a massive scare on No. 1 Court, defeating Argentina's Solana Sierra 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) to advance to the third round. The American controlled the opening set but lost momentum in the second and also witnessed a bizarre serve that flew sideways into the umpire's chair -- a 'how did that happen' moment. World number 56 Sierra capitalised on the shift, forging a 5-3 lead in the final set. Facing defeat, Gauff broke back to force a grueling tiebreaker. She trailed 7-4 before staging a dramatic comeback, firing an ace down the middle to claim six consecutive points for the victory. Interestingly, the match was played on the exact anniversary of Gauff's iconic 2019 debut win over Venus Williams on the very same court. American qualifier Claire Liu, who defeated Zeynep Sönmez of Türkiye 7-5, 6-3, awaits Gauff next. See the best photos from the Gauff vs Sierra match here.
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