Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns Vs Venus Williams-Serena Williams, Cincinnati Open 2026: Star Sisters Fall Just Short

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 August 2026 12:33 pm

Venus and Serena Williams made a highly anticipated return to doubles action at the Cincinnati Open, playing their first match together since the 2022 US Open. Playing before a packed crowd on a electric Grandstand Court, the legendary sisters faced off against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and American player Peyton Stearns. After dropping the first set 6-2, the 14-time Grand Slam champions shook off the rust to dominate the second set 6-1, forcing a tense match tie-break. Although Kostyuk and Stearns raced ahead to a 6-0 lead in the tie-break, the Williams sisters mounted a fierce comeback before ultimately falling short 10-8, sealed by a late double-fault. Despite the narrow defeat, it was a celebratory, nostalgic reunion for the tennis icons.