Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns Vs Venus Williams-Serena Williams, Cincinnati Open 2026: Star Sisters Fall Just Short

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Venus and Serena Williams made a highly anticipated return to doubles action at the Cincinnati Open, playing their first match together since the 2022 US Open. Playing before a packed crowd on a electric Grandstand Court, the legendary sisters faced off against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and American player Peyton Stearns.  After dropping the first set 6-2, the 14-time Grand Slam champions shook off the rust to dominate the second set 6-1, forcing a tense match tie-break. Although Kostyuk and Stearns raced ahead to a 6-0 lead in the tie-break, the Williams sisters mounted a fierce comeback before ultimately falling short 10-8, sealed by a late double-fault. Despite the narrow defeat, it was a celebratory, nostalgic reunion for the tennis icons.

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Cincinnati Open Tennis: Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns vs Venus Williams-Serena Williams
Serena Williams, left, first bumps Venus Williams, right, both of the United States, during a women's doubles match against Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, and Peyton Stearns, also of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open Tennis: Venus Williams-Serena Williams vs Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns
Peyton Stearns, left, of the United States, left, and Marta Kostyuk, right, of Ukraine, wave to the crowd at the end of a women's doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, also of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open tennis Serena Williams, Venus Williams
Serena Williams, left, and Venus Williams, right, both of the United States, wave to the crowd at the end of a women's doubles match against Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, and Peyton Stearns, also of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open 2026: Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns vs Venus Williams-Serena Williams
Marta Kostyuk, left, of Ukraine, and Peyton Stearns, right, of the United States, laugh during a women's doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, also of the United States at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open 2026: Venus Williams-Serena Williams vs Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns
Serena Williams, of the United States, serves during a women's doubles match with her sister Venus Williams against Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, and Peyton Stearns, also of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament: Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns vs Venus Williams-Serena Williams
Peyton Stearns, of the United States, left, first bumps Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, right, during a women's doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, also of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open tennis tournament: Venus Williams-Serena Williams vs Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns
Fans watch a women's doubles match between Serena Williams and Venus Williams, both of the United States, and Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, and Peyton Stearns, also of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament: Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns vs Venus Williams-Serena Williams
As Peyton Stearns, top right, of the United States, looks on, Marta Kostyuk, top center, of Ukraine, serves against Serena Williams, bottom left, and Venus Williams, bottom right, also of the United States, during a women's doubles match at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open tennis tournament: Venus Williams-Serena Williams vs Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns
Marta Kostyuk, left, of Ukraine, shows Peyton Stearns, right, of the United States, how her racket was caught in her dress during a women's doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, also of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar
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Cincinnati Open Womens Doubles: Marta Kostyuk- Peyton Stearns vs Venus Williams-Serena Williams
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns a shot during a women's doubles match against Serena and Venus Williams, of the United States, at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar

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