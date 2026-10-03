Virat Kohli Looks At Stumps, Then At Jayden Seales After Getting Cleaned Up For A Golden Duck | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck as Jayden Seales struck twice in two balls during the third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3. Seales first removed captain Shubman Gill for one, then uprooted Kohli’s middle stump, leaving India reeling at 4/2 after three overs.

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Virat Kohlis Reaction After He Got Out To Jayden Seales in the 3rd ODI against West Indies
Virat Kohli's Reaction After He Got Out To Jayden Seales in the 3rd ODI against West Indies | Photo: JioHotstar (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI against the West Indies

  • Jayden Seales struck twice in two balls to put India under pressure early

  • Shubman Gill was removed for one before Kohli’s dismissal

Virat Kohli was dismissed in dramatic fashion against the West Indies in the third ODI on Saturday, October 3, leaving India in early trouble.

Walking in to bat at number three after Jayden Seales removed captain Shubman Gill for just one, the New Chandigarh crowd was hoping for a run-fest from Kohli. However, the West Indian pacer had other plans, uprooting Kohli's middle stump on the very next delivery to strike twice in two balls.

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The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the second over. Seales stunned Kohli with a fiery 136.5 km/h full delivery. The batter attempted a flick, but the ball sneaked through the bat-pad gap to flatten his middle stump, sealing a golden duck and leaving India rocked.

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Just one ball prior, Seales had sent Gill packing. Bowling a back-of-a-length delivery that slanted in and climbed sharply, Seales found the edge as Gill pushed away from his body. The Indian skipper only managed a thin glove before wicketkeeper Shai Hope pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch to his left.

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India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli after India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI - | Photo: X/BCCI
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Shubman Gill backed Virat Kohli - | Photo: FILE

The double blow left India struggling at 4/2 after three overs.

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