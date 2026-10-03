Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI against the West Indies
Jayden Seales struck twice in two balls to put India under pressure early
Shubman Gill was removed for one before Kohli’s dismissal
Virat Kohli was dismissed in dramatic fashion against the West Indies in the third ODI on Saturday, October 3, leaving India in early trouble.
Walking in to bat at number three after Jayden Seales removed captain Shubman Gill for just one, the New Chandigarh crowd was hoping for a run-fest from Kohli. However, the West Indian pacer had other plans, uprooting Kohli's middle stump on the very next delivery to strike twice in two balls.
The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the second over. Seales stunned Kohli with a fiery 136.5 km/h full delivery. The batter attempted a flick, but the ball sneaked through the bat-pad gap to flatten his middle stump, sealing a golden duck and leaving India rocked.
Just one ball prior, Seales had sent Gill packing. Bowling a back-of-a-length delivery that slanted in and climbed sharply, Seales found the edge as Gill pushed away from his body. The Indian skipper only managed a thin glove before wicketkeeper Shai Hope pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch to his left.
The double blow left India struggling at 4/2 after three overs.