Virat Kohli Looks At Stumps, Then At Jayden Seales After Getting Cleaned Up For A Golden Duck | Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 October 2026 3:01 pm

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck as Jayden Seales struck twice in two balls during the third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3. Seales first removed captain Shubman Gill for one, then uprooted Kohli’s middle stump, leaving India reeling at 4/2 after three overs.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 October 2026 3:01 pm

Virat Kohli's Reaction After He Got Out To Jayden Seales in the 3rd ODI against West Indies | Photo: JioHotstar (Screengrab)