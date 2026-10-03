Aman Sehrawat Crowned Champion After Overpowering Han Chong Son In 57kg Final At Asian Games

Aman Sehrawat won the men’s wrestling 57kg Asian Games gold
He defeated North Korea's Chong Song Han 11-7 in the final
Aman won bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games
Aman Sehrawat clinched the gold medal by defeating Han Chong Song in the 57kg men's wrestling final at the Asian Games. The final encounter was a thriller.
Aman led early only to fall behind in the final minute of the match. However, he staged a brilliant comeback in the last 30 seconds to win 11–7.
The 23-year-old Indian, a Hangzhou bronze medallist, used sharp tactics to keep the tricky Han in check and reach the top of the podium.
He had earlier overcome Tajikistan’s Aiaal Belolyubskii 14-8 in the semifinals, which put him in line for his maiden Asian Games gold.
Sehrawat, who became India's youngest Olympic medallist when he won bronze at the Paris Games, remained in command throughout the final even as Han tried every trick in the book to topple him.
His gold also adds to India's strong showing in wrestling after Sujeet Kalkal won men's 65kg gold on Friday.