Paris Olympics: How Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 Kg In 10 Hours To Win Bronze - All You Need To Know

Puerto Rico's Darian Tai Cruz and India's Aman Aman, in blue, compete in their men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

