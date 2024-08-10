Aman Sehrawat Fact File: Orphaned At 11 And Now India's Youngest Olympic Medalist At 21

Aman Sehrawat on Friday became the youngest Indian to stand on the Olympic podium as he bagged bronze in the men's 57kg wrestling category at the ongoing Summer Games in Paris. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The 21-year-old dedicated the medal to his father and mother. Unfortunately, both of his parents had died by the time Sehrawat turned 11. His uncle bought him to the iconic Chhatrasal stadium, the school of India's greatest of wrestlers and the home to Sehrawat since he lost his parents.
While Chhatrasal is the best place to be for a wrestler, it is also intimidating; especially for youngsters. Intimidating not just because of the relentless training modules but also due to the weight of responsibility that is on your shoulders.
Sushil Kumar, the first Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, London 2012 bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Ravi Dahiya are all from this great school of Indian wrestling. The competition is cut-throat, the pressure is immense. This is the place where Sehrawat has honed his skills. And it shows.
He is already a two-time national champion. He also has an Under-23 World Championship gold, a feat not even his seniors Bajrang and Ravi could achieve.
He had to get past Tokyo silver medalist Ravi to get the 57kg category quota for Olympics.
Ravi was not just Sehrawat's competitor, but his guru, his inspiration. He had trained under the guidance of the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and when the two had faced off in the trials for the Commonwealth Games, Ravi had absolutely demolished Sehrawat. He knew it was not going to be easy.
However, Sehrawat's motto is painted large on the wall of his room at the Chhatrasal: "If it was easy, everybody would do it".
It was not easy but Sehrawat defeated Dahiya to get a chance to go the Olympic qualifier and he won there to get a ticket to Paris.
At his first Olympics, Sehrawat dominated his opposition wrestlers. His relentless attacking ability was too much to handle for all his opponents barring the eventual gold medalist. Once he went ahead in a bout, he did not go on the defensive. Rather he keeps piling pressure on his rival. This is what he did in Paris to come back with a bronze.
The motto on his wall, "If it was easy, everybody would do it" makes him what he is. It is this fire that motivates Sehrawat. It is this fire that keeps him ahead of the rest. It is this fire that could make him the first Indian wrestler to win an Olympic gold.
Just 21, Sehrawat's peak is yet to come. Fans can definitely expect him to better the colour of the medal in Los Angeles in 2028.
Aman Sehrawat Fact File
Age: 21
Born: Jhajjar, Haryana
Medals
Bronze - Paris Olympics 2024, 57kg category
Gold - U23 World Championships Spain, 57kg category, 2022
Gold - Asian Championships 2023, 57kg category Kazakhstan
Gold - 2020 National championships 57kg category
Silver - Tunisia Ranking Series 57kg category 2022,
Gold - 2021 National Championships 57kg category