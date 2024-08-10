Other Sports

Aman Sehrawat Fact File: Orphaned At 11 And Now India's Youngest Olympic Medalist At 21

Sehrawat's bronze also helped India continue its streak of bringing wrestling medals from Olympics every time since Beijing 2008

Aman-Sehrawat-Wrestling-Paris-Olympics
Aman Sehrawat after winning his bronze medal bout at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Aman Sehrawat on Friday became the youngest Indian to stand on the Olympic podium as he bagged bronze in the men's 57kg wrestling category at the ongoing Summer Games in Paris. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The bronze for Sehrawat, who turned 21 just two weeks ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, is the sixth medal of Team India. Sehrawat's bronze also helped India continue its streak of bringing wrestling medals from Olympics every time since Beijing 2008.

The 21-year-old dedicated the medal to his father and mother. Unfortunately, both of his parents had died by the time Sehrawat turned 11. His uncle bought him to the iconic Chhatrasal stadium, the school of India's greatest of wrestlers and the home to Sehrawat since he lost his parents.

While Chhatrasal is the best place to be for a wrestler, it is also intimidating; especially for youngsters. Intimidating not just because of the relentless training modules but also due to the weight of responsibility that is on your shoulders.

India's Aman Sehrawat celebrates after clinching the men's freestyle wrestling 57kg bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. - PTI
Aman Sehrawat Fetches India's First Paris Olympics Wrestling Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sushil Kumar, the first Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, London 2012 bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Ravi Dahiya are all from this great school of Indian wrestling. The competition is cut-throat, the pressure is immense. This is the place where Sehrawat has honed his skills. And it shows.

He is already a two-time national champion. He also has an Under-23 World Championship gold, a feat not even his seniors Bajrang and Ravi could achieve.

He had to get past Tokyo silver medalist Ravi to get the 57kg category quota for Olympics.

Ravi was not just Sehrawat's competitor, but his guru, his inspiration. He had trained under the guidance of the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and when the two had faced off in the trials for the Commonwealth Games, Ravi had absolutely demolished Sehrawat. He knew it was not going to be easy.

Medalists, from left, Spencer Richard Lee, of the United State, silver, Japan's Rei Higuchi, gold, India's Aman Sehrawat, Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 57kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. - Eugene Hoshiko
Dhol Beats Echo Through Chhatrasal Stadium As Wrestlers Celebrate Aman Sehrawat's Bronze Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Sehrawat's motto is painted large on the wall of his room at the Chhatrasal: "If it was easy, everybody would do it".

It was not easy but Sehrawat defeated Dahiya to get a chance to go the Olympic qualifier and he won there to get a ticket to Paris.

At his first Olympics, Sehrawat dominated his opposition wrestlers. His relentless attacking ability was too much to handle for all his opponents barring the eventual gold medalist. Once he went ahead in a bout, he did not go on the defensive. Rather he keeps piling pressure on his rival. This is what he did in Paris to come back with a bronze.

The motto on his wall, "If it was easy, everybody would do it" makes him what he is. It is this fire that motivates Sehrawat. It is this fire that keeps him ahead of the rest. It is this fire that could make him the first Indian wrestler to win an Olympic gold.

Just 21, Sehrawat's peak is yet to come. Fans can definitely expect him to better the colour of the medal in Los Angeles in 2028.

Aman Sehrawat Fact File

Age: 21

Born: Jhajjar, Haryana

Medals

  • Bronze - Paris Olympics 2024, 57kg category

  • Gold - U23 World Championships Spain, 57kg category, 2022

  • Gold - Asian Championships 2023, 57kg category Kazakhstan

  • Gold - 2020 National championships 57kg category

  • Silver - Tunisia Ranking Series 57kg category 2022,

  • Gold - 2021 National Championships 57kg category

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Provision For Creamy Layer': Cabinet To Follow Ambedkar's Draft Of Constitution For SC, ST Reservation
  2. Weather Highlight: Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert; 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh With Flash Flood Risk
  3. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  4. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  5. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Brazil: Plane Carrying 62 People Crashes In Sao Paulo; Video Captures Moment Of Mishap
  2. UN Refugee Agency Accuses Cyprus Of Pushing Asylum Seekers Into Buffer Zone
  3. 'Federal Emergency' In Russia's Under-Attack Kursk; 11 Killed In Strike On Ukrainian Mall
  4. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  5. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign