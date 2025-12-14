Aman Sehrawat, Sujeet Win Gold At Senior National Wrestling Championships In Ahmedabad

Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet clinched gold in the men’s freestyle 61kg and 65kg categories at the Senior National Wrestling Championship in Ahmedabad

Aman Sehrawat, Sujeet Win Gold At Senior National Wrestling Championships In Ahmedabad
Photo: File/United World Wrestling
  • Aman Sehrawat wins 61kg gold at Senior National Wrestling Championships

  • Sujeet clinches 65kg title with a dominant performance

  • RSPB finish on top of the standings in Ahmedabad

Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet clinched gold medals in men's freestyle 61kg and 65kg categories respectively on the second day of the Senior National Wrestling Championship in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With their triumphs, the duo secured their spots in the selection trials for upcoming international competitions.

In the 57kg category, U23 world champion Chirag lost his semifinal bout to U20 Worlds medallist Ankush.

Ankush then went on to win gold, while Chirag had to settle for bronze.

RSPB won the Championship Trophy with 160 points, while SSCB finished runners-up with 155 points. Haryana secured the third position with 135 points.

The Greco-Roman competitions will begin on Sunday.

Results: 57kg: Gold - Ankush (DEL); Silver - Aatish (RSPB); Bronze - Akshay (MAH) and Chirag (HAR) 61kg: Gold - Aman (RSPB); Silver - Nikhil (DEL); Bronze - Deepak (SSCB) and Anuj (RAJ) 65kg: Gold - Sujeet (HAR); Silver - Vishal Kaliraman (RSPB); Bronze - Rohit (SSCB) and Vijay Malik (CHD) 70kg: Gold - Abhimanyu (HAR); Silver - Ravi (UP); Bronze - Rohan (RSPB) and Rohit (MP) 74kg: Gold - Chandermohan (SSCB); Silver - Deepak (HAR); Bronze - Vikas Yadav (UP) and Adarsh (MAH) 79kg: Gold - Amit (SSCB); Silver - Mohit (DEL); Bronze - Sachin Mor (RSPB) and Rahul (RAJ) 86kg: Gold - Mukul Dahiya (SSCB), Silver - Sachin (HAR); Bronze - Sandeep Singh (PUB) and Aman Singh (GUJ) 92kg: Gold - Jointy (RSPB); Silver - Sachin (HAR); Bronze - Sahil Jaglan (SSCB) and Deepak (RAJ) 97kg: Gold - Vicky (RSPB); Silver - Deepak Chahal (DEL); Bronze - Sahil (PUB) and Vetal (MAH) 125kg: Gold - Dinesh (SSCB); Silver - Ronak Dahiya (DEL); Bronze - Mahender (RSPB) and Raju (CHD).

