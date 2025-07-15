Tiger Woods At 50: Check PGA Tour Records Legendary Golfer Holds

The PGA Tour records Tiger Woods still holds or shares as he turns 50 on Tuesday, Dec. 30:
Career victories
82 (tied with Sam Snead)
Career earnings
$120,999,166
PGA Tour player of the year awards
11
Times leading PGA Tour money list
10
Vardon Trophy awards for lowest adjusted scoring average
9
Most weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking
683
Consecutive cuts made
142
Highest victory conversion rate with a 54-hole lead
96% (44-2)
Largest margin for victory in a major
15 shots in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach
Lowest actual scoring average for a season
68.17 in 2000
Most victories at a single golf course
8 (Bay Hill, Torrey Pines and Firestone South)