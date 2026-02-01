Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

Olympics medallist boxer Vijender Singh has offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his next film as the actor remains in Tihar Jail over cheque bounce cases, reportedly owing around Rs 9 crore from losses linked to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata

Boxer Vijender Singh offers a role in his next film to Rajpal Yadav
Boxer Vijender Singh offers a role in his next film to Rajpal Yadav. File Photo
  • Vijender Singh supports Rajpal Yadav by offering him a role in his upcoming film

  • Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail over multiple cheque bounce cases, reportedly owing around Rs 9 crore

  • Financial troubles stem from his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata; he remains in judicial custody until at least February 16

Olympics medallist boxer Vijender Singh has reached out to actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently in Tihar Jail over a long-running cheque bounce case, offering him a role in his next film.

On Sunday, Vijender posted a message on X in Hindi, expressing his admiration for Yadav’s work.

"I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He’s brought smiles to our faces through various characters. I invite Rajpal Yadav to be a part of my next film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we want to support him at this time."

Filmmaker Sanju Saini, directing Vijender’s upcoming project, reshared the tweet with his own note: "We love to see @rajpalofficial Sir on our set. Thanks @boxervijender bhaisaab… Ye support sirf Rajpal Yadav sir ko hi nhi, humari film ko bhi bada kregi… thanks a lot Bhaisaab."

Why is Rajpal Yadav In Jail?

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his final attempt to avoid imprisonment in multiple cheque bounce cases. According to reports, the actor owes close to Rs 9 crore, of which he has reportedly paid around Rs 2.5 crore.

The court observed that Yadav had failed to comply with earlier deadlines and undertakings to pay the settlement amounts, and would be heard only after surrendering. During the hearing, his counsel said he was ready to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately, with a tentative repayment plan for the remaining dues.

Yadav’s financial difficulties reportedly stem from losses linked to his 2012 directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata, which led to mounting unpaid liabilities across several cases. He has been remanded to judicial custody at least until February 16.

