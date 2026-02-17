Rajpal Yadav Walks Out of Tihar After HC Grants Interim Relief

Rajpal Yadav Walks Out of Tihar After HC Grants Interim Relief in Cheque Bounce Case

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajpal Yadav Walks Out of Tihar After HC Grants Interim Relief
Rajpal Yadav Walks Out of Tihar After HC Grants Interim Relief Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted interim suspension of his six-month sentence in cheque bounce cases.

  • The court granted relief after he deposited ₹1.5 crore to the complainant and directed him to surrender his passport and appear on March 18.

  • Yadav thanked supporters outside jail, saying he has always complied with court directions and remains ready to respond to all allegations.

On Tuesday night, actor Rajpal Yadav left Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted him a temporary release from custody in connection with cheque bounce charges.

According to a source, Rajpal Yadav left Tihar jail at approximately 4.50 p.m. after all formalities were finished. He was granted relief after submitting Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant.

Yadav told reporters outside the jail that he has had unwavering support from throughout the nation.

“In 2027, I will have completed 30 years of working in Bollywood. Everyone has been with me. That is why I could do 200-250 films,” Yadav said.

The actor said he has always complied with the directions of the high court and would continue to do so, adding that he was available whenever required.

"The love and backing of people from across the nation remain with him, and that if there are any allegations, he is ready to respond fully and transparently," Yadav said.

“If anyone wanted legal details, they could speak to my advocate,” he added.

After seeing that Yadav had given Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered an interim suspension of the six-month sentence.

"We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence... It is till the next date of hearing," the court said, while directing Yadav to surrender his passport and not leave the country without prior permission. The court also ordered him to remain present, either physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing on March 18.

Yadav had sought suspension of his sentence, citing a marriage in his family on February 19. 

