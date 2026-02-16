Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

Rajpal Yadav's family hopeful he will be out soon

Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, informed the media that the actor wants to speak to his fans and friends. She is hopeful that her husband will be out soon. She told Bombay Times, "We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That’s all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter."