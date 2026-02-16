Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

Delhi High Court will hear Rajpal Yadav's bail plea today.
Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running loan dispute and cheque bounce case.
Several prominent actors from the B-town have come forward to support the actor during his financial crisis.
Rajpal Yadav's bail plea
On February 12, the Delhi High Court heard Rajpal Yadav’s interim bail plea and asked the complainant to submit a response. His counsel informed the Court that time was needed to serve responses to the opposing party and prepare detailed submissions. The court then scheduled the next hearing for February 16. Yadav has requested temporary bail to attend a family wedding.
Rajpal Yadav's family hopeful he will be out soon
Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, informed the media that the actor wants to speak to his fans and friends. She is hopeful that her husband will be out soon. She told Bombay Times, "We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That’s all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter."
Radha also thanked the industry for the support. "I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I am not able to divulge names and figures at this stage," she added.
Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie Jain had earlier told SCREEN, “Out of Rs 5 crores so far, Rs 2.5 crores have been given; see what the court decides on Monday.”