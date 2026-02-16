Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

Rajpal Yadav's bail plea will be heard today by the Delhi High Court. Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running loan dispute and cheque bounce case

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav bail plea update Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi High Court will hear Rajpal Yadav's bail plea today.

  • Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running loan dispute and cheque bounce case.

  • Several prominent actors from the B-town have come forward to support the actor during his financial crisis.

Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing is currently the main focus for his family and the film fraternity. Several prominent actors from the B-town, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Mika Singh, Sonu Sood and others, have come forward to support the actor during his financial crisis. Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running loan dispute and cheque bounce case. His interim bail plea was taken up on February 12 but was adjourned to February 16.

Boxer Vijender Singh offers a role in his next film to Rajpal Yadav. - File Photo
Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rajpal Yadav's bail plea

On February 12, the Delhi High Court heard Rajpal Yadav’s interim bail plea and asked the complainant to submit a response. His counsel informed the Court that time was needed to serve responses to the opposing party and prepare detailed submissions. The court then scheduled the next hearing for February 16. Yadav has requested temporary bail to attend a family wedding.

Delhi High Court will hear Rajpal Yadav's bail plea today.

Rajpal Yadav's family hopeful he will be out soon

Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, informed the media that the actor wants to speak to his fans and friends. She is hopeful that her husband will be out soon. She told Bombay Times, "We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That’s all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter."

Related Content
Related Content

Radha also thanked the industry for the support. "I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I am not able to divulge names and figures at this stage," she added.

Priyadarshan opens up about Rajpal Yadav's legal case - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Priyadarshan Backs Actor, Raises Fee Amid Jail Term

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie Jain had earlier told SCREEN, “Out of Rs 5 crores so far, Rs 2.5 crores have been given; see what the court decides on Monday.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AFG Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Emiratis Recover After Losing Both Openers | 74/2 (7.4)

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points As India Thrash Pakistan In Colombo

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Plays The Innings Of His Life To Dismantle Pakistan – Watch

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle' Called Out; Zane Green Becomes First Retired Out Batter

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  4. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  5. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  3. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  2. AFG Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Emiratis Recover After Losing Both Openers | 74/2 (7.4)

  3. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  4. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  5. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh

  6. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 SF: When, Where To Watch? What Happened On Day 1?

  8. Hanumankind Performance IND vs PAK: Why Dhurandhar Track Was Skipped