Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Priyadarshan Backs Actor, Raises Fee Amid Jail Term

Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case involves ₹ 9 crore dues.
Priyadarshan urges a higher fee for Rajpal Yadav.
Legal trouble linked to Ata Pata Laapata losses.
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case has taken a new turn after filmmaker Priyadarshan publicly extended support to the actor, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore financial dispute. Following recent court proceedings in Delhi, members of the film fraternity have reportedly offered financial assistance. Priyadarshan, who has worked with Yadav for over two decades, has now spoken about both the legal setback and the actor’s future in cinema.
Priyadarshan on Rajpal Yadav’s financial troubles
The director said he has known Rajpal Yadav for more than 20 years and has consistently cast him in his films. He recalled first noticing him in Jungle and later collaborating extensively in comedies such as Hungama, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Malamaal Weekly. According to Priyadarshan, he had long been aware of the actor’s financial struggles.
Speaking about the situation, the filmmaker described the issue as a serious misstep, attributing it to a lack of formal education rather than intent. He maintained that Yadav is a kind person who made poor financial decisions. In a significant gesture, Priyadarshan has reportedly asked the producers of his upcoming film to pay Yadav more than his usual fee. The production team has agreed to the proposal as a mark of support.
Yadav is set to play a negative role in the forthcoming project, reuniting with frequent collaborators from the comedy space.
What led to the ₹9 crore dispute?
Reports indicate that the actor’s financial strain began after his 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata underperformed at the box office. Losses mounted over time, leading to multiple cases and an outstanding amount of nearly ₹9 crore. Earlier court observations noted that he was required to clear instalments across seven cases, with a substantial amount still pending.
While legal proceedings continue, industry insiders say support from established names could help stabilise his professional path.