Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Priyadarshan Backs Actor, Raises Fee Amid Jail Term

The Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case has drawn fresh attention after director Priyadarshan offered financial support and increased the actor’s fee for his next film while legal proceedings continue.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav
Priyadarshan opens up about Rajpal Yadav's legal case Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case involves ₹ 9 crore dues.

  • Priyadarshan urges a higher fee for Rajpal Yadav.

  • Legal trouble linked to Ata Pata Laapata losses.

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case has taken a new turn after filmmaker Priyadarshan publicly extended support to the actor, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore financial dispute. Following recent court proceedings in Delhi, members of the film fraternity have reportedly offered financial assistance. Priyadarshan, who has worked with Yadav for over two decades, has now spoken about both the legal setback and the actor’s future in cinema.

Priyadarshan on Rajpal Yadav’s financial troubles

The director said he has known Rajpal Yadav for more than 20 years and has consistently cast him in his films. He recalled first noticing him in Jungle and later collaborating extensively in comedies such as Hungama, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Malamaal Weekly. According to Priyadarshan, he had long been aware of the actor’s financial struggles.

Speaking about the situation, the filmmaker described the issue as a serious misstep, attributing it to a lack of formal education rather than intent. He maintained that Yadav is a kind person who made poor financial decisions. In a significant gesture, Priyadarshan has reportedly asked the producers of his upcoming film to pay Yadav more than his usual fee. The production team has agreed to the proposal as a mark of support.

Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case explained in details - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav ₹9-Crore Debt And Cheque Bounce Case: Full Legal Timeline And What Happens Next

BY Aishani Biswas

Yadav is set to play a negative role in the forthcoming project, reuniting with frequent collaborators from the comedy space.

Related Content
Related Content

What led to the ₹9 crore dispute?

Reports indicate that the actor’s financial strain began after his 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata underperformed at the box office. Losses mounted over time, leading to multiple cases and an outstanding amount of nearly ₹9 crore. Earlier court observations noted that he was required to clear instalments across seven cases, with a substantial amount still pending.

Rajpal Yadav bail hearing adjourned to February 16 - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Deferred To February 16 In Loan Dispute Case

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

While legal proceedings continue, industry insiders say support from established names could help stabilise his professional path.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Windies On Track For Victory; WI 73/1 (9 Overs), NEP 133/8

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Leads Charge For Upset In Sydney Opener

  3. India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND-A Bowlers Dominate | PAK-A 74/7 (15)

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  2. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  3. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  4. Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

  5. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  4. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  5. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit