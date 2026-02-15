Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Priyadarshan Backs Actor, Raises Fee Amid Jail Term

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case has taken a new turn after filmmaker Priyadarshan publicly extended support to the actor, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore financial dispute. Following recent court proceedings in Delhi, members of the film fraternity have reportedly offered financial assistance. Priyadarshan, who has worked with Yadav for over two decades, has now spoken about both the legal setback and the actor’s future in cinema.