Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh To Have FA9LA-style Song To Celebrate His Rise As Sher-e-Baloch - Report

Ranveer Singh will reportedly have a similar track like FA9LA in Dhurandhar 2.
Aditya Dhar shot the track on the same set in Ladakh.
Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.
Dhurandhar (2025)'s viral track FA9LA, featuring Akshaye Khanna’s became a chartbuster. Now, Ranveer Singh is to have a similar song in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will reportedly show his rise as Sher-e-Baloch after the death of Rehman Dakait (Khanna). A report claims that Aditya Dhar had shot the song a day before Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA.
Ranveer Singh to have a similar song like FA9LA in Dhurandhar ?
Mid-Day's report states that the song featuring Ranveer Singh was filmed in Ladakh. The portal quoted a source saying, “After Akshaye’s character Rehman Dakait is killed in Dhurandhar, the Sher-e-Baloch title is given to Ranveer’s Hamza in the sequel. The song is a celebration of his ascension.”
The source further said that Aditya shot the track on the same set in Ladakh. “He decided to shoot the two songs back-to-back as the set was already standing, and given the challenging climatic conditions, it didn’t make sense to return to Ladakh later only for a song,” it added.
Ranveer's fans might be disappointed as there is no chance of him dancing on the track like Akshaye did. Citing the reason, the source explained, “Rehman Dakait was a ruthless but flamboyant character, while Hamza is shown as a serious, quiet, and aggressive character with a personal mission. So, Aditya felt his character wouldn’t let loose like this.”
The track, which has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, will be performed by only the background dancers.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 trailer was unveiled today, promising and epic revenge sequel with high-stakes drama and high-octane action sequences. But many are disappointed as they felt that the trailer largely had the same content that was previously shown in the teaser.
The sequel will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.