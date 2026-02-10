Dhurandhar Enters 2026 Winter Olympics: Russian-Georgian Figure Skater Performs On Viral Title Track - Watch

About Dhurandhar music

Apart from being an action spectacle, Dhurandhar's music plays an important part in the film's narrative. The soundtrack composed by Shashwat Sachdev has 11 songs, and all tracks have dominated charts on Spotify India, JioSaavn, Apple Music, and Gaana. Ishq Jalakar, Karvaan, and FA9LA are some of the chartbusters that have ruled the hearts of music lovers. It is the first Indian film to have its entire soundtrack chart on the Spotify Global Top 200.