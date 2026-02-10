Dhurandhar Enters 2026 Winter Olympics: Russian-Georgian Figure Skater Performs On Viral Title Track - Watch

Dhurandhar fever has entered the Winter Olympics as a figure skater performed on the title track.
Russian-Georgian figure skater, Anastasiia Gubanova, has displayed her skating skills performing on Hindi songs, including San Sananana Sana from Ashoka and Dhurandhar title track.
Fans are in awe of her effortless dance moves.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar title track has entered the Winter Olympics 2026, hosted in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. It was played in the background during a figure‑skating performance. A Russian-Georgian figure skater, Anastasiia Gubanova, turned heads with her stunning performance on the hit song. The videos from the event have been widely circulated on social media.
Dhurandhar song at Winter Olympics 2026
In the videos that are doing the rounds, the figure skater started her performance with San Sananana Sana from Shah Rukh Khan's Ashoka, and then grooved to the Dhurandhar title track, Jogi. The original name of the song is Na De Dil Pardesi Nu.
Gubanova donned a red-and-gold costume and wore a red bindi to complete her look.
Her effortless spins and footwork were in sync with the beats of the Bollywood songs. Gubanova's performance left everyone spellbound. Netizens have praised her for blending athletic grace with Indian music.
For the unversed, Anastasiia Gubanova is the 2023 European champion, a two-time European silver medalist, a four-time ISU Challenger Series gold medalist, and a two-time ISU Grand Prix bronze medalist.
About Dhurandhar music
Apart from being an action spectacle, Dhurandhar's music plays an important part in the film's narrative. The soundtrack composed by Shashwat Sachdev has 11 songs, and all tracks have dominated charts on Spotify India, JioSaavn, Apple Music, and Gaana. Ishq Jalakar, Karvaan, and FA9LA are some of the chartbusters that have ruled the hearts of music lovers. It is the first Indian film to have its entire soundtrack chart on the Spotify Global Top 200.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Apart from Ranveer, the spy actioner also starred Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others.
Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.